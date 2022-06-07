AppBlogHilfe

Wie am Montag, nur umgekehrt! Dienstag bringt Gewinne. (Stream ab 22:19)

Markus Koch · Uhr
Wall Street-Beobachter · @KochWallStreet

Wie am Montag, nur umgekehrt! Dienstag bringt Gewinne. (Stream ab 22:19)

👉 Hier geht's zur Opening Bell+: https://bit.ly/3AhObMs *

(Stream ab 22:15)

______________________________________________
► Opening Bell+: https://bit.ly/3AhObMs *

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kochwallstreet/

► Podcast: https://apple.co/3ehK4mP

► Website: https://www.markuskoch.de/

► Impressum: https://www.markuskoch.de/impressum

*Werbung
#finanzmarkt #openingbell

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kutzers Zwischenruf: Es ist (noch) keine Aktiensaison

     · Uhr · Hermann Kutzer

  2. Man sollte sich diese FAANG-Aktie während des Tech-Ausverkaufs holen

     · Uhr · The Motley Fool

  3. 4 Dow-Aktien, die milliardenschwere Vermögensverwalter im ersten Quartal gekauft haben

     · Uhr · The Motley Fool
Weitere Artikel