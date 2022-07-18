DGAP-Adhoc: hsh finanzfonds AöR: Übergang der Schuldverschreibungen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: hsh finanzfonds AöR / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

hsh finanzfonds AöR: Übergang der Schuldverschreibungen



18.07.2022 / 18:24 CET/CEST

Aktualisierung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

hsh finanzfonds AöR Updated disclosure of Inside Information within the meaning of Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation







This publication relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.







Transfer of the Notes

Aktualisierung einer Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen im Sinne von Artikel 17 der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung



Diese Veröffentlichung bezieht sich auf die Veröffentlichung von Informationen, die als Insiderinformation, im Sinne von Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung, gelten oder gelten könnten.







Übergang der Schuldverschreibungen

hsh finanzfonds AöR, a public law institution under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany with its registered office at Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany (the "Issuer" or the "Institution") hsh finanzfonds AöR, mit eingetragenem Firmensitz in Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Bundesrepublik Deutschland, eine Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts nach dem Recht der Bundesrepublik Deutschland (die "Emittentin" oder die "Anstalt") The Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, acting through the Fiscal Authorities of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany ("Hamburg") Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg, handelnd durch die Finanzbehörde der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Bundesrepublik Deutschland ("Hamburg") The State of Schleswig-Holstein, acting through the Ministry of Finance of Schleswig-Holstein, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Federal Republic of Germany ("Schleswig-Holstein") Land Schleswig-Holstein, handelnd durch das Finanzministerium des Landes Schleswig-Holstein, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Bundesrepublik Deutschland ("Schleswig-Holstein") (Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Guarantors" or "Responsible Bodies") (Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein nachfolgend zusammen die "Garantinnen" bzw. "Träger") EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 5 SEPTEMBER 2017 (ISIN DE000A2DAHY3) EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2022, BEGEBEN AM 5. SEPTEMBER 2017 (ISIN DE000A2DAHY3) EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 6 DECEMBER 2017 (ISIN DE000A2DAHY3) EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2022, BEGEBEN AM 6. DEZEMBER 2017 (ISIN DE000A2DAHY3) EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.25% NOTES DUE 2023, ISSUED ON 7 FEBRUARY 2017 (ISIN DE000A2DAHW7) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,25 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2023, BEGEBEN AM 7. FEBRUAR 2017 (ISIN DE000A2DAHW7) EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.125% NOTES DUE 2024, ISSUED ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2016 (ISIN DE000A2AATV0) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,125 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2024, BEGEBEN AM 20. SEPTEMBER 2016 (ISIN DE000A2AATV0) EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.50% NOTES DUE 2025, ISSUED ON 8 JUNE 2017 (ISIN DE000A2DAHX5) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,50 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2025, BEGEBEN AM 8. JUNI 2017 (ISIN DE000A2DAHX5) (together the "Notes") (zusammen die "Schuldverschreibungen") Today, hsh finanzfonds AöR, the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg (Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg) and the State of Schleswig-Holstein (Land Schleswig-Holstein) have concluded a split-up and acquisition agreement (Aufspaltungs- und Übernahmevertrag). The owners assembly (Anstaltsträgerversammlung) and the supervisory authority have also approved the split-up and acquisition agreement in writing on the date hereof. Under the split-up and acquisition agreement, the existing business and liabilities of the Institution are transferred to its Responsible Bodies.



In this context, the above-mentioned Notes, all of which are admitted to trading on the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Hamburg Stock Exchange (Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse Hamburg), will each be transferred to one of the Responsible Bodies. The Notes will be allocated as follows:



Schleswig-Holstein will take over the bonds DE000A2DAHY3 due 2022 and DE000A2AATV0 due 2024 and the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg will take over the bonds DE000A2DAHW7 due 2023 and DE000A2DAHX5 due 2025.



The split-up shall take effect as of 1 September 2022. Die hsh finanzfonds AöR, die Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg und das Land Schleswig-Holstein haben heute einen Aufspaltungs- und Übernahmevertrag geschlossen. Die Anstaltsträgerversammlung und die Aufsichtsbehörde haben zudem am heutigen Tag dem Aufspaltungs- und Übernahmevertrag schriftlich zugestimmt. Mit dem Aufspaltungs- und Übernahmevertrag gehen die bestehenden Geschäfte und Verbindlichkeiten der Anstalt auf ihre Träger über.



In diesem Zusammenhang werden die oben genannten Schuldverschreibungen, die alle zum Handel im Freiverkehr der Hanseatischen Wertpapierbörse Hamburg zugelassen sind, jeweils auf einen der Träger übergehen. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden wie folgt aufgeteilt:



Schleswig-Holstein wird die Anleihen DE000A2DAHY3 mit Laufzeit bis 2022 sowie DE000A2AATV0 mit Laufzeit bis 2024 übernehmen und die Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg wird die Anleihen DE000A2DAHW7 mit Laufzeit bis 2023 und DE000A2DAHX5 mit Laufzeit bis 2025 übernehmen.



Die Aufspaltung soll zum 1. September 2022 wirksam werden. hsh finanzfonds AöR



Burchardstraße 8



20095 Hamburg



Bundesrepublik Deutschland For further questions, please contact:



Jörg Arndt

Leiter Treasury

Tel.: 0049 431 555 79 268

Email: joerg.arndt@portfm.de



Federal Republic of Germany Bei weiteren Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



Jörg Arndt

Leiter Treasury

Tel.: 0049 431 555 79 268

E-Mail: joerg.arndt@portfm.de



