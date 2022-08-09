DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens



09.08.2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens 9. August 2022 – Frankfurt. Die Cardea Europe AG gibt bekannt, dass die IGI INEX Finance (UK) Ltd (INEX) ihr gegenüber eine Garantieerklärung in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens ihrer 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe abgegeben hat. Die Garantie ist mit einem Edelsteinportfolio in entsprechender Höhe hinterlegt, welches unabhängig gutachterlich bewertet ist. Für die Bereitstellung der Garantie erhält INEX eine marktübliche Vergütung. INEX garantiert somit im Rahmen einer Asset Backed Security-Struktur (ABS) unbedingt und unwiderruflich die ordnungsgemäße Rückzahlung der Anleihe. Aktuell wird das Volumen der Unternehmensanleihe der Cardea Europe AG von 125 Mio. Euro auf nunmehr 250 Mio. Euro aufgestockt (siehe Meldung vom 27.07.2022), von dem bislang ein Teil platziert ist. Die Garantie erstreckt sich demnach auch auf Verpflichtungen aus künftig platziertem Volumen. Der gesamte Prozess wird von Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. als Collateral Agent überwacht.



Über Cardea



Cardea ist eine weltweit tätige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit Niederlassungen in Atlanta, London, Barcelona und Frankfurt und einem betreuten Gesamtvolumen (Assets under Advisory, AuA, sowie Assets under Management, AuM) von rd. 19,5 Mrd. US-Dollar. Über ihre Tochtergesellschaften Cardea Capital Group und Cardea Capital Advisors, beide bei der SEC registrierte Anlageberater, bietet Cardea Vermögensverwaltung, institutionelle Beratung, schlüsselfertige Vermögensverwaltungsplattformen und Beratungsdienste sowohl für Finanzberater als auch für Privatanleger an. Pressekontakt



