EQS-PVR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Straße, Hausnr.: Königinstraße 107 PLZ: 80802 Ort: München

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MUF4C20K50JS49

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 15.09.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,51 % 4,89 % 5,41 % 140.098.931 letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) US6261881063 0 116.431 0 % 0,08 % DE0008430026 0 602.106 0 % 0,43 % Summe 718.537 0,51 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Right To Recall Open 51.409 0,04 % Right Of Use Open 161.282 0,12 % Future 20.12.2024 1.628 0,001 % Swap 07.12.2023 8.010 0,01 % Call Option 17.03.2023 125.000 0,09 % Call Warrant 21.06.2024 27.959 0,02 % Summe 375.288 0,27 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 177.566 0,13 % Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 39.441 0,03 % Future 19.12.2031 Bar 3.204.872 2,29 % Swap 09.09.2032 Bar 521.997 0,37 % Put Option 17.03.2023 Physisch 297.932 0,21 % Put Option 20.12.2030 Bar 1.383.708 0,99 % Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 855.458 0,61 % Summe 6.480.974 4,63 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % % NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International Bank % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % % United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC % % % GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % % GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Murray Street Corporation % % % Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % % Sphere Fund % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % % The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % % --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

21.09.2022

