dpa-AFX · Uhr

APA ots news: ESMA and the Austrian Financial Market Authority welcome EURIBOR panel enlargement

Wien (APA-ots) - <a></a> On 29 September 2022, the European Money Markets  
Institute (EMMI), EURIBOR administrator, announced that Raiffeisen 
Bank International AG (RBI) will join the EURIBOR panel on 2 November 
2022. 

ESMA and the Financial Market Authority Austria FMA welcome the 
inclusion of RBI in the panel as a positive development for users of 
EURIBOR and for safeguarding market confidence in this critical 
benchmark in general. 

Verena Ross, ESMA Chair, said: 

"The enlargement of the EURIBOR panel will contribute to the 
robustness and reliability of EURIBOR by supporting its capacity to 
measure its underlying market. The EURIBOR panel today does not 
include any banks from Austria, so the addition of Raiffeisen Bank 
International AG has the further benefit of enlarging the 
geographical base of the EURIBOR calculation. ESMA invites other 
credit institutions, which are active in the euro unsecured money 
market, to consider becoming members of the EURIBOR panel. 

Eduard Müller, Executive Director Austrian Financial Market 
Authority FMA, said: 

"The EURIBOR is by far and away the most frequently used reference 
rate in the markets of Central Eastern and South East Europe. It is 
therefore particularly important that this rate is also based on data 
taken from these markets. We particularly welcome RBIs entry into 
the EURIBOR panel, which ensures that this is now the case. 

Under the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR), ESMA is responsible for the 
supervision of EMMI as the administrators of the EU critical 
benchmark EURIBOR, and the National Competent Authorities are 
responsible for the supervision of the banks contributing to EURIBOR. 
The Austrian FMA will be responsible for the supervision of RBI under 
the BMR when the bank will start contributing to the EURIBOR panel. 
ESMA and the supervisors of the EURIBOR panel banks closely cooperate 
on EURIBOR related matters as they are, respectively, the chair and 
the members of the EURIBOR College of supervisors. 

Notes for editors 

1. ESMA is the European Unions securities markets regulator. Its 
mission is to enhance investor protection and promote stable and 
orderly financial markets. 

It achieves these objectives through four activities: 

i. assessing risks to investors, markets and financial stability; 

ii. completing a single rulebook for EU financial markets; 

iii. promoting supervisory convergence; and 

iv. directly supervising specific financial entities. 

2. ESMA achieves its mission within the European System of 
Financial Supervision (ESFS) through active cooperation with the 
European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Insurance and 
Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the European Systemic Risk 
Board, and with national authorities with competencies in securities 
markets (NCAs). 

3. The FMA is the independent, autonomous and integrated 
supervisory authority for the Austrian financial market. It is an 
integral part of the European System of Financial Supervisors, and 
represents Austria in relevant committees in European institutions, 
and cooperates closely and actively with the network of supervisors. 

4. The statutory aims of the FMA are to: 

i. contribute towards financial market stability in Austria, 

ii. increase confidence in the efficient functioning of Austrias 
financial market, 

iii. protect investors, creditors and consumers in accordance with 
legal provisions, and 

iv. act in a preventive manner with respect to compliance with 
supervisory standards, while also punishing breaches committed in a 
consistent manner. 

Rückfragehinweis: 
   FMA  
   Klaus Grubelnik  
   Mobil: +43 676 88 249 516  
   klaus.grubelnik@fma.gv.at  
    
   ESMA   
   Sarah Edwards  
   Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 36 43 27 
   press@esma.europa.eu 

