AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Discover Unique Information on the World Cup Teams Thanks to Sportytrader!

Business Wire · Uhr

Did you know that Mexico is the most followed country on Twitter with 6.5 Million followers, among the participants of the 2022 World Cup?

Did you know that the 3 teams that have conceded the fewest goals in the last 10

matches before the World Cup are all Latin American (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay)?

Did you know that England has the most expensive squad in the competition with a value of 1.11 Gbp (1;26 billion euros) on the transfer market?

According to our exclusive ranking based on 8 different criteria, Brazil is for SportyTrader the favorite of the competition and England, 5th favorite.

Thanks to the Team Analyzer, sportytrader.com's totally unique new tool, you can compare any team, see their respective strengths and discover relevant statistics. (https://www.sportytrader.com/en/teams/football-world-cup/ )

Werbung ausblenden

If you're wondering which team has the best chance of winning the World Cup, you can check out our ranking of the 32 World Cup teams sorted by 8 different criteria here https://www.sportytrader.com/en/favourites/football-world-cup/

The criteria used are the value of the team, the FIFA Ranking, the number of fans, World Cup performance, form in recent matches, offensive and defensive strengths and betting odds.

Developed by SportyTrader for the event, these tools allow you to know everything about each national team.

About SportyTrader :

Since 2005, Sportytrader.com, published by the company Skores Media, has been the reference in Europe in terms of free advice on sports predictions. The site brings together all the services and information necessary for sports enthusiasts to place sports bets in a fun and responsible way. The site provides its users with detailed predictions reviews of online betting sites and tools such as odds comparison, live score tracking and in-depth statistics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005511/en/

Do you need more information? Do not hesitate to contact us ! Romain Rodrigues romain.rodrigues@skores.com

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Inflationsdaten aus den USA

US-Produzentenpreise unter den Erwartungen

 · Uhr · onvista
Das Tal der Tränen scheint erst einmal durchschritten

Dax Vorbörse heute 16.11.2022: Anleger halten sich erst einmal zurück – Inflationsdruck lässt leicht nach – Weniger Druck lastet auf FED

 · Uhr · onvista
Gewinnmitnahmen dämpft Dax-Aufwärtstrend

Markt Update: Anleger halten inne – Siemens Energy mit tiefroten Zahlen – Rheinmetall profitiert vom Krieg – Inflation in Großbritannien klettert über 11 Prozent

 · Uhr · onvista

Markt Update: Gewinnmitnahmen im Dax - Autowerte unter Druck - Siemens Energy gibt Intraday-Gewinn ab

 · Uhr · onvista
Dax-Einschätzung

Dax Chartanalyse heute: 16.11.2022

 · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Inflationsdaten aus den USA

    US-Produzentenpreise unter den Erwartungen

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Das Tal der Tränen scheint erst einmal durchschritten

    Dax Vorbörse heute 16.11.2022: Anleger halten sich erst einmal zurück – Inflationsdruck lässt leicht nach – Weniger Druck lastet auf FED

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Gewinnmitnahmen dämpft Dax-Aufwärtstrend

    Markt Update: Anleger halten inne – Siemens Energy mit tiefroten Zahlen – Rheinmetall profitiert vom Krieg – Inflation in Großbritannien klettert über 11 Prozent

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden