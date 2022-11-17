Discover Unique Information on the World Cup Teams Thanks to Sportytrader!

Did you know that Mexico is the most followed country on Twitter with 6.5 Million followers, among the participants of the 2022 World Cup?

Did you know that the 3 teams that have conceded the fewest goals in the last 10

matches before the World Cup are all Latin American (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay)?

Did you know that England has the most expensive squad in the competition with a value of 1.11 Gbp (1;26 billion euros) on the transfer market?

According to our exclusive ranking based on 8 different criteria, Brazil is for SportyTrader the favorite of the competition and England, 5th favorite.

Thanks to the Team Analyzer, sportytrader.com's totally unique new tool, you can compare any team, see their respective strengths and discover relevant statistics. (https://www.sportytrader.com/en/teams/football-world-cup/ )

If you're wondering which team has the best chance of winning the World Cup, you can check out our ranking of the 32 World Cup teams sorted by 8 different criteria here https://www.sportytrader.com/en/favourites/football-world-cup/

The criteria used are the value of the team, the FIFA Ranking, the number of fans, World Cup performance, form in recent matches, offensive and defensive strengths and betting odds.

Developed by SportyTrader for the event, these tools allow you to know everything about each national team.

About SportyTrader :

Since 2005, Sportytrader.com, published by the company Skores Media, has been the reference in Europe in terms of free advice on sports predictions. The site brings together all the services and information necessary for sports enthusiasts to place sports bets in a fun and responsible way. The site provides its users with detailed predictions reviews of online betting sites and tools such as odds comparison, live score tracking and in-depth statistics.

