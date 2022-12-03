BLUETTI Opens First Flagship Store in Munich, Germany for Hands-on Experience

To enhance the user experience, BLUETTI, a top-three solar generator brand, has opened its first physical storefront in Munich, Germany, on November 4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005505/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

This so-called WOC X BLUETTI store is set up as a physical hub of what the brand represents online. It showcases BLUETTI's entire product range, from the latest releases to iconic models, along with other accessories. Customers can get a real feel for products before making any purchases. However, it does not currently offer repair services.

BLUETTI's new inventions, the AC500&B300S and EP600&B500, are already displayed there. Both are modular in design and substantially updated in capacity and capability. With a 5.000W output and 16 outlets, the AC500 can be used as a solid backup power source on the go or in the house. Sporting a max capacity of 80kWh, the EP600 can be integrated into existing solar systems to cope with the current growing energy crisis. This easy-to-install home backup solution is now being inquired about by most shoppers.

Other classic models, the all-rounders: AC200P and AC200MAX, the all-in-one home guardians: EP500 and EP500Pro, and the portable EB series are on the shelves for a closer look and a try-out. The hot-selling EB3A tips the scale at around 10 pounds and can power 9 gears together. Many like the EB3A were sold out immediately as people swarmed into the store on its opening day. BLUETTI is now stocking up to meet the increased demands.

Drop by and get your hands on customizable power solutions.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 am ~ 7 pm (except holidays) Location: Thomas-Wimmer-Ring 3, 80539 Munich, Germany

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005505/en/

Jacinda 13040857737 jacinda@bluetti.com