End of the Second Year of the Euphoria Project: Working Towards 2023

The curtain falls on the second year of the project "Euphoria - European fruit and vegetable production: a guarantee of quality and well-being", implemented with the contribution of the European Union and aimed at promoting the EU's excellent fruit and vegetable products to end consumers and operators in Switzerland and Norway.

The aim of the Euphoria project is to raise awareness among consumers in the two target countries towards a greater consumption of fruit and vegetable products of European origin.

The activity aims to enhance three peculiar and unique aspects of fruit and vegetables of EU origin

the organoleptic properties, which make the product pleasant and tasty as well as healthy

safety, which is guaranteed by EU certification and relates to each stage of production through specific regulations and controls that guarantee traceability.

nutritional and health properties. The benefits of a high consumption of quality fruit and vegetables are now well established.

Among the project's star products, which perfectly summarise the special characteristics of fruit and vegetables of European origin, we have a PDO, the Nocciola Tonda Gentile Romana, a PGI, the Patata dell'Alto Viterbese, and a basket of fruit and vegetable products from the Centrale Ortofrutticola di Tarquinia (VT).

In the past twelve months, communication, information and promotion activities, which began in January 2022, in Switzerland have mainly focused on training operators in the sector.

In fact, in this second year, numerous missions took place in the main production areas of Switzerland, from Zurich to Berne, from Basle to Canton Ticino.

Recipients of the training meetings were operators in the ho.re.ca. sector, importers, distributors, 'large-scale organised distribution' representatives, chefs and logistics operators.

The realisation of these missions throughout the year made it possible to present the quality of European fruit and vegetable production, taking advantage of a wide range of products always in full respect of their seasonality.

This intense training and education activity will bear fruit in the third project year when more than 300 promotional days dedicated to end consumers throughout Switzerland will be organised within the large-scale retail trade.

