AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Post AG
Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

23.12.2022 / 09:36 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Deutsche Post AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
PLZ: 53113
Ort: Bonn
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

2. Grund der Mitteilung
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
16.12.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,35 % 3,88 % 4,23 % 1239059409
letzte Mitteilung 0,35 % 4,97 % 5,32 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
US25157Y2028 0 381977 0 % 0,03 %
DE0005552004 0 3997539 0 % 0,32 %
Summe 4379516 0,35 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Right To Recall Offen 1082391 0,09 %
Right Of Use Offen 1440899 0,12 %
Call Warrant 25.03.2027 247371 0,02 %
Swap 25.03.2027 113007 0,01 %
Call Option 20.12.2024 2642900 0,21 %
Wandelanleihe 30.06.2025 14546 0,001 %
    Summe 5541114 0,45 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Put Option 19.12.2031 Bar 7395080 0,60 %
Put Option 20.12.2024 Physisch 1422900 0,11 %
Swap 15.12.2032 Bar 5753899 0,46 %
Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15156326 1,22 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 575747 0,05 %
Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 131454 0,01 %
Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 12047634 0,97 %
      Summe 42483040 3,43 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
22.12.2022


23.12.2022 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1520423  23.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520423&application_name=news&site_id=onvista
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Deuts­­che P­­ost
EQS Group

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Stefan Feltens, Kauf

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-News: Logwin AG: Bundeszentralamt stellt Einlagenrückgewähr für Ausschüttungen 2020 bis 2022 an deutsche Anleger fest. Verfahren in Luxemburg weiterhin offen.

 · Uhr · EQS Group
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Die Bären sind zurück! Dax kommt unter Verkaufsdruck nach US-Makrodaten

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. DAX Chartanalyse

    Erholungsziel erreicht - Anschnallen für die nächste Rutsche?

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. US-Indizes mit Schwächeanfall nach BIP-Daten

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden