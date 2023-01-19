The 15th "Chinese Bridge" World Chinese Competition for Middle School Students Is Successfully Concluded

On the evening of January 14, the 15th "Chinese Bridge" World Middle School Chinese Competition Global Finals, hosted by the Chinese and Foreign Language Exchange and Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Education, ended on the platform of the Beijing Radio and Television Documentary Science and Education Channel, BRTV Beijing Time, the official website of the Chinese Bridge and the APP of the Chinese Bridge Club. During the broadcast of the program, the media covered more than 1 billion people at home and abroad, including more than 150 million people covered by domestic mainstream media, 350 million people covered by overseas media, 510 million people read about program-related topics across the network, and 390 million program-related topics were broadcast.

After several rounds of competitions, Chen Jing, a high school student from Montenegro, won the intercontinental championship on five continents and won the "World Championship" of Chinese Bridge Middle School at one stroke. Like Chen Jing, the number of primary school students participating in the "Chinese Bridge" competition is also increasing. They learn Chinese and understand China. Since 2002, the Chinese Bridge has been held for 20 consecutive sessions, with a total of 1.5 million students participating. In more than 160 countries and regions, it has become an important place for teenagers around the world to know China, make friends and participate in cultural exchanges. The Chinese Bridge Competition has made new breakthroughs in competition links, interactive mode and immersion experience.

"Chinese Bridge" has gradually become an important cultural symbol for China to go global and influence the world. With the help of this platform, more and more young people like Chinese, like China, and the popularity of the brand of Chinese Bridge has also increased year by year. The "Chinese Bridge" is not only a bridge for the global Chinese learners to exchange Chinese language, and learning experience, but also a bridge between the Chinese people and the people of the world. It will truly and comprehensively show the Chinese people and promote the emotional bridge between the Chinese people and the people of the world.

