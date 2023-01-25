JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA: Statement in Compliance With The article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at Shareholders' meeting December 31st, 2022 23 022 739 32 783 524

A total number of 32 783 524 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 65 447 voting rights attached to the 65 447 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

