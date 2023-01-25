AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA: Statement in Compliance With The article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at Shareholders' meeting

December 31st, 2022

23 022 739

32 783 524

A total number of 32 783 524 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 65 447 voting rights attached to the 65 447 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005413/en/

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Jacqu­­et Me­­tal S­­ervic­­e

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Stefan Riße

    Wir brauchen mehr Arbeitslose

     · Uhr · Stefan Riße

  2. Zahlen: Microsoft mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet - Aktie steigt nachbörslich

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Kutzers Zwischenruf

    Das Leid mit der Haltbarkeitsdauer von Prognosen

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden