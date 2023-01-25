Pherecydes Pharma Announces Its Participation in Several Scientific and Investor Conferences

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 - ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy for the treatment of resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announced today that its management team will participate in the following scientific and investor events:

Scientific conferences

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious diseases (ECCMID)

April 15-18, 2023 (Copenhagen, Denmark)

ECCMID has become one of the most influential congresses in the field of infection, bringing together more than 14,000 professionals from around the world. For more information, click here.

24th National Infectious Diseases Days (JNI)

June 7-9, 2023 (Grenoble, France)

Organized by the Society of Infectious Pathology of the French Language, these Days bring together professionals in the field of infectious diseases for oral sessions on various topics, poster presentations and interactive workshops. For more information, click here.

American Society of Microbiology (ASM Microbe)

June 15-19, 2023 (Houston, United States)

As one of the largest microbial scientific meetings in the world, the ASM Microbe celebrates discovery, innovation and collaboration among microbiologists. For more information, click here.

Federation of European Microbiology Societies (FEMS)

July 9-13, 2023 (Hamburg, Germany)

Founded in 1974, the FEMS is an active and diversified federation of 55 European scientific societies, bringing together some 30,000 professionals committed to advancing microbiology for the benefit of the community. For more information, click here.

French Society of Microbiology (SFM)

October 4-6, 2023 (Rennes, France)

The SFM brings together microbiologists from France and French-speaking countries working in the fields of medical, industrial and environmental microbiology. For more information, click here.

The European Bone and Joint Infection Society (EBJIS)

October 12-14, 2023 (Basel, Switzerland)

The aim of EBJIS is to promote the prevention and treatment of infections affecting the musculoskeletal system. This 41st edition will bring together experts, physicians and companies around high-level scientific presentations. For more information, click here.

Investor conferences

MidCap Event

April 4-5, 2023 (Paris, France)

TP ICAP Midcap Forum

May 11-12, 2023 (Paris, France)

Portzamparc BNP Paribas Mid & Small Caps Conference

June 20-21, 2023 (Paris, France)

Next financial publication:

Full-Year 2022 results: Thursday March 30, 2023 after market

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005537/en/

Pherecydes Pharma Thibaut du Fayet CEO investors@pherecydes-pharma.com

NewCap Dusan Oresansky / Nicolas Fossiez Investor Relations pherecydes@newcap.euT.: 01 44 71 94 92

NewCap Arthur Rouillé Media Relations pherecydes@newcap.euT.: 01 44 71 94 94