EQS-News: ID Finance Investments, S.L.: ID Finance erhält seine Verifizierung der CO2-Bilanz für 2021

Emittent / Herausgeber: ID Finance Investments, S.L. / Schlagwort(e): ESG/ESG

ID Finance Investments, S.L.: ID Finance erhält seine Verifizierung der CO2-Bilanz für 2021



09.03.2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









ID Finance obtains its carbon footprint verification for 2021

9th of March 2023 - ID Finance has certified its carbon footprint and obtained the UNE-EN ISO 14064-1:2019 verification, in line with the company’s commitment to reduce its environmental impact.

In particular, the certification measures 4 categories:

Direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Indirect GHG emissions from imported energy. Indirect GHG emissions by transportation. Indirect GHG emissions from products used by the organization.

It is the first step to identify the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions related to the company’s business activity and to adopt further measures to reduce and compensate them.

ID Finance is already working to undergo an external audit to obtain the carbon footprint verification for 2022 and to receive the Carbon Print Calculation badge of the Spanish Ministry of Environment. This process will be completed in a couple of months.

Besides of increasing its efforts to cut back its CO2 emissions, ID Finance will select several reforestation projects to compensate its footprint and to comply with its objectives of being carbon neutral.

In the past, after receiving the so called COMPENSO badge, ID Finance has been actively involved in several reforestation projects, both in Spain and Mexico, aimed at preserving and protecting ecosystems and its biodiversity, as well as capturing tons of CO2, thus mitigating the climate change.

About ID Finance

www.idfinance.com



ID Finance is a leading finance technology company based in Spain with operations in this country and Mexico. Its main offering is focused on providing retail banking and finance solutions. It is among the few financial technology firms in Spain and Mexico that compensates its carbon footprint. The company is consistently profitable and since its inception in 2015 it has processed around 10 million credit applications. In Spain, ID Finance alternative lending platform has recently consolidated as market leader and keeps constantly growing its customer base. In addition, in 2021 ID Finance launched an additional platform developed with a mix of cutting-edge technology to offer debit, saving and credit solutions to help people achieve financial wellness.

For further information, please contact:

Katia Ballano Göring

PR & Comms manager ID Finance Plazo

katia.ballano@idfinance.com

+34 649 799 327