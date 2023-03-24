EQS-Adhoc: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH: Verlustbeteiligung der stillen Einlage und Rückzahlung zum herabgesetzten Buchwert / Zinsausfall in 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH: Verlustbeteiligung der stillen Einlage und Rückzahlung zum herabgesetzten Buchwert / Zinsausfall in 2023



24.03.2023 / 12:33 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR Sharing in Losses and Redemption at Reduced Book Value / No Coupon Payment in 2023 Verlustbeteiligung der stillen Einlage und Rückzahlung zum herabgesetzten Buchwert / Zinsausfall in 2023 Today, 24 March 2023, Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH ("Issuer") was notified by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Hanover ("NORD/LB") of the fact that, according to NORD/LB AöR's prepared and audited annual financial statements for the financial year 2022 and in accordance with the German commercial code, a balance sheet deficit before loss absorption through existing silent contributions in the amount of EUR 846,2 million has been incurred. As a consequence thereof, firstly, the book value of the silent contribution of the Issuer as shown in the balance sheet of NORD/LB AöR as of 31 December 2022 was further reduced by an amount of EUR 4,880,756.89 to an amount of EUR 32,659,762.13 pursuant to § 6 para 1 of the agreement on the establishment of a silent partnership entered into by and between the Issuer and NORD/LB and terminated by NORD/LB on 25 November 2020 effective 31 December 2022 ("Participation Agreement") and, secondly, the payment of a profit participation to the Issuer in respect of the financial year 2022 is fully excluded pursuant to § 3 para 3 of the Participation Agreement. Heute, am 24. März 2023, wurde der Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH ("Emittentin") von der Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Hannover ("NORD/LB") mitgeteilt, dass gemäß aufgestelltem und geprüftem Jahresabschluss für die NORD/LB AöR im Geschäftsjahr 2022 gemäß HGB ein Bilanzverlust vor Verlustbeteiligung durch bestehende stille Einlagen von EUR 846,2 Mio. entstanden ist. Dies hat zur Folge, dass zum einen gemäß § 6 Abs. 1 des zwischen der Emittentin und der NORD/LB geschlossenen und am 25. November 2020 von der NORD/LB mit Wirkung zum 31. Dezember 2022 gekündigten Vertrages über die Errichtung einer stillen Gesellschaft (“Beteiligungsvertrag“) der Buchwert der stillen Einlage der Emittentin in der Bilanz der NORD/LB AöR per 31. Dezember 2022 um EUR 4.880.756,89 auf EUR 32.659.762,13 weiter herabgesetzt worden ist und zum anderen gemäß § 3 Abs. 3 des Beteiligungsvertrags die Zahlung einer Gewinnbeteiligung an die Emittentin für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 vollständig ausgeschlossen ist. The terms and conditions of the Capital Notes (ISIN XS0216072230, Common Code 021607223, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code) 45987, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange – Official Segment) of the Issuer provide that payments on the Capital Notes are contingent on payments which the Issuer receives from NORD/LB pursuant to the Participation Agreement. To the extent, the Issuer does not receive such payments, the Issuer will not be obliged to make payments under the Capital Notes. Die Emissionsbedingungen der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN XS0216072230, Common Code 021607223, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code) 45987, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam – Official Segment) sehen vor, dass Zahlungen auf die Capital Notes abhängig sind von Zahlungen, die die Emittentin aufgrund des Beteiligungsvertrags von der NORD/LB erhält. Soweit die Emittentin keine Zahlungen aus dem Beteiligungsvertrag erhält, ist die Emittentin nicht verpflichtet, Zahlungen auf die Capital Notes zu leisten. The repayment amount to be used for the repayment of the Capital Notes pursuant to § 7 para 1 of the terms and conditions of the Capital Notes will correspond to the above-mentioned book value of the silent contribution as of 31 December 2022. Thus, the repayment amount payable on the Capital Notes on 30 June 2023 is expected to amount to EUR 533.63 per Capital Note. Der gemäß § 7 Abs. 1 der Emissionsbedingungen der Capital Notes für die Rückzahlung der Capital Notes zu verwendende Rückzahlungsbetrag entspricht dem oben genannten Buchwert der stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2022, so dass der am 30. Juni 2023 auf die Capital Notes zu zahlende Rückzahlungsbetrag voraussichtlich EUR 533,63 je Capital Note betragen wird. Further, pursuant to § 6 para 1 of the terms and conditions of the Capital Notes, the total exclusion of the profit participation payment under the Participation Agreement in respect of the financial year 2022 will result in a corresponding total exclusion of the interest payment on the Capital Notes scheduled for 30 June 2023. Noteholders of Capital Notes will therefore not receive interest payments on the Capital Notes in the year 2023 for the interest period from (and including) 30 June 2022 to (but excluding) 30 June 2023. There is no obligation to subsequently compensate for such interest payments excluded. Des Weiteren hat der vollständige Ausfall der Gewinnbeteiligungszahlung unter dem Beteiligungsvertrag für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 gemäß § 6 Abs. 1 der Emissionsbedingungen der Capital Notes zur Folge, dass die für Zahlung am 30. Juni 2023 vorgesehene Zinszahlung auf die Capital Notes ebenfalls vollständig entfallen wird. Die Anleihegläubiger der Capital Notes werden somit im Jahr 2023 für die Zinsperiode vom 30. Juni 2022 (einschließlich) bis zum 30. Juni 2023 (ausschließlich) keine Zinszahlungen auf die Capital Notes erhalten. Eine Nachzahlungsverpflichtung in Bezug auf solchermaßen entfallene Zinszahlungen besteht nicht. This notice is drawn up in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German language version shall be the only legally binding version. The English translation is for convenience only. Diese Mitteilung ist in deutscher Sprache abgefasst und mit einer Übersetzung in die englische Sprache versehen. Der deutsche Wortlaut ist allein rechtsverbindlich. Die englische Übersetzung ist unverbindlich. Fürstenberg/Weser, 24 March 2023 Fürstenberg/Weser, 24. März 2023 Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH

