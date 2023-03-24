AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 17 March 2023 to 24 March 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 March 2023 to 24 March 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price

per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

25.7066

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

25.0515

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/03/2023

FR0013230612

15,498

25.1485

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/03/2023

FR0013230612

17,000

24.9551

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.8754

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

38,498

25.0729

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005176/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

'FT': UBS hat Credit-Suisse-Kauf zugestimmt - Höherer Kaufpreis

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
'FT': UBS hat Credit-Suisse-Kauf zugestimmt - Höherer Kaufpreis
Die Zukunft der Credit Suisse ist entschieden

Credit Suisse wird von der UBS übernommen

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Credit Suisse wird von der UBS übernommen

Fragen und Antworten zur Credit-Suisse-Krise

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Fragen und Antworten zur Credit-Suisse-Krise

Yellen wurde falsch interpretiert | Coinbase | First Republic

 · Uhr · Markus Koch
Yellen wurde falsch interpretiert | Coinbase | First Republic
Übernahme beschlossen

UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - Milliardenhilfe von Notenbank und Staat

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - Milliardenhilfe von Notenbank und Staat
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Vorbörslicher Kursrutsch

    Short-Seller nimmt Block-Aktie ins Visier: Minus 17 Prozent

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Inflation weiter viel zu hoch

    US-Notenbank erhöht den Leitzins erneut um 25 Basispunkte

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Unverändert nach Fed-Entscheid

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden