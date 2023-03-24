Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 17 March 2023 to 24 March 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 March 2023 to 24 March 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
per day
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
25.7066
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
25.0515
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
15,498
|
25.1485
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
17,000
|
24.9551
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.8754
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
38,498
|
25.0729
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005176/en/
Tikehau Capital