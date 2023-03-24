Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 17 March 2023 to 24 March 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 March 2023 to 24 March 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 25.7066 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 25.0515 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/03/2023 FR0013230612 15,498 25.1485 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/03/2023 FR0013230612 17,000 24.9551 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.8754 XPAR TOTAL 38,498 25.0729

Tikehau Capital