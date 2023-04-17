GT Travel: A New Luxurious Travel Experience

On March 8th, 2023, GT Travel joined forces with the Paris Global Elite Chinese Association (International Institute of Well Being, IIWB) and SKEMA Business School in France to sign a strategic cooperation agreement, building an international platform for cultivating outstanding Chinese talent and promoting modernization of foreign-related personnel teams.

GT Travel (GTTRAVEL & TOUR SDN. BHD.) was established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2013, with a focus on developing high-end personalized travel services. On one hand, GT Travel is headquartered in the South Mansha MSC Multimedia Super Corridor, with strong support from the Malaysian government, which enables innovative integration of digital technology and tourism to transform the traditional tourism model into a high-end, niche boutique direction. On the other hand, GT Travel has high-quality, high-end tourism resources in more than 20 countries around the world, offering customized tourism, social, and business activities for high-end clients, making it a necessary choice for international business people and celebrities to expand their personal careers and social circles through tourism.

The "Golden Lock Travel" project is another outstanding achievement by GT Travel in the post-pandemic era. Unlike the traditional "superficial" travel model, the unique feature of the Golden Lock Travel project is the creation of an "immersive" travel experience that tourists can break away from the role of "onlookers" and the check-in-style travel process, and become a local resident's perspective, with their own place of residence, friends, and leisure activities, and immerse themselves in the local community to enjoy a more pure and profound travel experience. Forgetting worries and enjoying authenticity in a preferred environment is the true "journey of the soul". Currently, the Golden Lock Travel project has launched six travel routes spanning three continents around the world, including three routes in North America, two routes in Malaysia, and one route in Italy, catering to various travel needs. Additionally, Golden Lock Travel has formed an industry alliance with "Luxury Living Art Museum" and signed an industry alliance cooperation agreement with 17 cities where the first batch of "Luxury Living Art Museum Flagship Stores" are located, jointly expanding new social civilization by connecting with global luxury projects resources.

During the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, GT Travel will host a charity gala in collaboration with the IIWB association.

