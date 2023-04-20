AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

GNW-Adhoc: RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes 2022 annual report with audited financial statements

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^RoodMicrotec shows strong financial performance for the year 2022.
  * Total income of EUR 16.5 million with an EBITDA of EUR 3.9 million
  * Net profit of EUR 2.4 million
  * Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 3.6 million
Deventer,  April 20, 2023 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for
semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the Company's Annual
Report  for  the  financial  year  2022 including  the  audited consolidated and
company  financial statements. The 2022 Annual  Report is available for download
on    the    corporate    website:   www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-
en/financial-publications    (http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-
en/financial-publications).
The total income for 2022 amounted to EUR 16.5 million, which is 14% higher than
in  2021 (EUR 14.5 million) resulting in a  second consecutive year with double-
digit growth. Notably, this is the highest total income since 2000, and it shows
that RoodMicrotec is focusing on the right fast-growing future-oriented markets.
"Once  again, we managed to exceed the outlook and deliver a higher total income
as  well  as  a  higher  profit.  In  the  first  and second quarter of 2022, we
generated  a total income that was similar  to the fourth quarter of 2021, which
was  a very good start of the year", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.
"In  the third  and fourth  quarter of  2022, we saw  a steady increase in total
income making the full year the best in over 20 years. The profit before tax for
the  year as well as the overall liquidity  put us in a good position for future
investments  in machinery and services.  This allows us to  focus on growing the
business with new customer engagements."
Throughout  the  year,  the  Test  Operations  department  continued  to deliver
outstanding  results. The total income increased from EUR 7.9 million in 2021 to
EUR  10.0 million in 2022, which is a growth of 26%. Our long term customers are
increasing  their  demand  and  we  are  able  to  support  them with additional
capacity.  In 2022, we have added both manpower  and new machines to support the
expanding business.
The  Supply Chain Management  unit is growing  thanks to long-term projects. The
total income increased from EUR 3.4 million in 2021 to EUR 3.5 million in 2022,
a growth of 5% year-over-year. This is also driving turnover in the other units,
especially in the Test Operations department.
In  the Qualification & Failure Analysis department  we have seen a big increase
in  request for counterfeit analysis.  Due to the shortage  of components, it is
becoming  more important to  analyze the used  components before going into mass
production.  RoodMicrotec is the first and only  company in Germany to offer the
counterfeit  electronic  parts  standard  SAE  AS6081  as  an  accredited method
according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025:2018.
2022 HIGHLIGHTS / MAIN DEVELOPMENTS
Financials
  * Total income: EUR 16.5 million (2021: EUR 14.5 million).
  * EBITDA: EUR 3.9 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million).
      * Balance sheet total: EUR 17.2 million (2021: EUR 15.0 million).
  * Net result: EUR 2.4 million profit (2021: EUR 1.4 million profit).
  * Net cash flow from operating activities: EUR 3.6 million (2021:
    EUR 2.0 million).
Commercial/operational
  * RoodMicrotec has continued to expand its services in the areas defined in
    the Company's technology roadmap. High frequency test solutions are being
    developed for our demanding customers based on this new technology and their
    demand for production test.
  * The first projects to qualify high power electronics according AQG 324 have
    been started in the Qualification & Failure Analysis department. These new
    services have been added to handle high power devices aimed for battery
    management and control.
  * RoodMicrotec and Rohde & Schwarz have been working together for over 10
    years and in this period RoodMicrotec has carried out the test development
    for various high frequency ASICs used by Rohde & Schwarz in their products.
    RoodMicrotec performs wafer and component level tests as well as
    qualifications prior to product launch. For the coming years, further
    projects of this kind are already scheduled.
  * The world leader in UWB (Ultra-Wideband) sensing solutions, Novelda, and
    RoodMicrotec have reached an agreement on qualification, test, and supply of
    a new generation of UWB devices. The Ultra-Wideband Sensor can detect the
    tiniest movements, even breathing and heartbeat. The cooperation with
    RoodMicrotec as European partner enables Novelda to manage faster
    qualification and industrialization of new products. Effective
    collaboration, both on engineering and management level, and combining each
    partner's expertise is allowing 'first time right' development of test
    solutions, qualification processes, and the rapid launch of production
    testing and supply.
  * The order book is at a higher level than in the beginning of the year, even
    though the total income was higher than budgeted. This means that the book-
    to-bill ratio was above 1 for the year.
  * During 2022, we have continued to progress the booked SCM projects towards
    production through test program development as well as qualification work.
    Some projects have been released for production and we start to see the
    first volumes for these customers. The turn-key project for a Swiss
    customer, which includes the design of an ASIC by a design house partner,
    packaging of the device in Asia, qualification, and in-house test
    development, is progressing well. The volume production for this device will
    be launched early in 2023 in the RoodMicrotec facility in Nördlingen.
  * The nationally and internationally funded APPLAUSE project "Advanced
    packaging for photonics, optics and electronics for low cost manufacturing
    in Europe," fosters the European semiconductor value chain by building new
    tools, methods and processes for high volume manufacturing. RoodMicrotec has
    taken over the leadership of the work package "testing, reliability, failure
    analysis and metrology". The project has delivered exceptional results with
    significant immediate or potential impact. The progress over the last period
    was convincing.
  * As a full and final settlement of the 2012 perpetual bond, RoodMicrotec GmbH
    has paid Robus a total settlement amount of EUR 400k nominal, i.e. without
    any interest, in two equal nominal installments of EUR 200k on February
    28, 2022 and June 30, 2022. This final settlement has been reached before
    and confirmed by the Regional Court of Hamburg in February 2022.
Events after balance sheet date
  * RoodMicrotec GmbH has entered into an agreement for a full and final
    settlement with Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS - Robus Recovery Sub-Fund
    ("Robus") regarding the perpetual bond that RoodMicrotec GmbH issued in
    2010 and which is held by Robus.
Following  an  oral  hearing  held  on  March 7, 2023, both parties have reached
agreement  on a full and final settlement  that was reached before and confirmed
by  the  Regional  Court  of  Frankfurt  am  Main.  Pursuant  to the settlement,
RoodMicrotec  GmbH shall pay a  total amount of EUR  2,194k (110% of the nominal
value  of  the  perpetual  bond  issued  in 2010), in four equal installments of
EUR 548k, by March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2023.
Key figures
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 (x EUR 1,000 unless stated otherwise)                              2022   2021
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Results & Cash
 Total income                                                     16,548 14,532
 EBITDA                                                            3,898  2,786
 EBITDA as % of total income                                       23.6%  19.2%
 EBIT (operating result)                                           2,451  1,227
 EBIT as % of total income                                         14.8%   8.4%
 Profit (loss) before tax                                          2,271  1,038
 PBT as % of total income                                          13.7%   7.1%
 Net result                                                        2,380  1,435
 Net cash position (year-end)                                      3,682  2,558
 Net cash flow from operating activities                           3,553  2,049
 Capital, Debt & Liquidity Ratios (at year-end)
 Total assets                                                     17,197 15,014
 Equity                                                            7,850  5,583
 Net debt(1)                                                        -805    374
 Invested capital (net debt + equity)                              7,045  5,957
 Gearing ratio (net debt / invested capital)                        -11%     6%
 Solvency (equity / total assets)                                    46%    37%
 Debt ratio (net debt / EBITDA)                                     -0.2    0.1
 Net working capital (working capital - net cash
 position)                                                           211    317
 Net working capital ratio (net working capital / total
 income)                                                            1.3%   2.2%
 ROCE (EBIT / average invested capital)                            37.7%  21.0%
 Assets (at year-end)
 Tangible and intangible fixed assets                              8,765  8,295
 Investments in (in)tangible fixed assets                          1,743    681
 Depreciation of (in)tangible fixed assets                         1,447  1,559
 Data per share (x EUR 1)
 Equity                                                            0.105  0.074
 Operating result                                                  0.033  0.016
 Net cash flow from operating activities                           0.047  0.027
 Net result                                                        0.032  0.019
 Share price: year end                                             0.205  0.201
 Share price: highest in the year                                  0.215  0.267
 Share price: lowest in the year                                   0.171  0.176
 Other information
 Number of issued shares at year end (in millions of
 shares)                                                            75.1   75.1
 Average number of employees (FTE)                                    94     89
 Total income / average FTE                                          176    163
 Market capitalization (in EUR millions)                            15.4   15.1
Total income and result
In  2022, RoodMicrotec's total income of EUR 16.5 million was 14% higher than in
2021 (2021: EUR 14.5 million),  with  92% of  its  total  sales  effected in the
European countries.
Total  income from the Automotive sector  increased by 18% to EUR 8.1 million in
2022 (2021:  EUR 6.9 million)  and  represents  49% of  the  total income. Total
income  in the Industrial / Medical sector increased by 7% to EUR 6.7 million in
2022 (2021: EUR 6.3 million) and represents 40% of the total income. The HiRel /
Aerospace  segment declined by 8% to EUR 0.8 million (2021: EUR 0.9 million) and
with  5% only represents a small  percentage of the total  income. The income in
this  sector mainly consists of failure analysis and qualification work and this
is  very much depending on  our customers' design cycles.  Total income in other
sectors increased by 105% to EUR 0.9 million (2021: EUR 0.5 million).
Total income by market sector:
 (x EUR 1,000)                       2022                   2021         change
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Automotive                 8,094                  6,886                  17.5%
 Industrial      /
 Medical                    6,683                  6,270                   6.6%
 HiRel / Aerospace            849                    926                  -8.3%
 Others                       922                    450                 104.9%
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Total                     16,548                 14,532                  13.9%
Throughout  2022, the Test Operations  unit showed a  strong increase, which was
related  to the  superior services  and the  excellent position RoodMicrotec has
with  its existing and new customers. The  Supply Chain Management unit showed a
limited increase compared to last year. The sharp increase in the second half of
2022 compared  to the first half of 2022 was due to a higher demand for existing
products  as well  as the  production ramp-up  in the  context of  new long-term
contracts.  In 2022, the  Qualification &  Failure Analysis  unit saw a decrease
compared  to 2021. However, the total income for the second half of 2022 was 9%
higher  than for the first half of  2022, which shows that new customer projects
are now starting.
Total income results per operational unit:
 (x EUR 1,000)                        2022                   2021        change
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Supply       Chain
 Management                  3,533                  3,364                  5.0%
 Test Operations            10,035                  7,938                 26.4%
 Qualification    &
 Failure Analysis            2,980                  3,230                 -7.7%
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Total                      16,548                 14,532                 13.9%
Operating result
The Company recorded an operating result for 2022 of EUR 2.5 million compared to
EUR 1.2  million in 2021, and  thus an increase  of 99.8%. The increase in total
income  only led to a modest rise  of expenses for raw materials and consumables
(in 2021, expenditures for raw materials and consumables were exceptionally high
due  to a  high level  of wafer  deliveries). Combined  with a lower increase in
operating  expenses  than  in  total  income,  this  led  to  an increase in the
operating margin from 8.4% in 2021 to 14.8% in 2022.
Net result
The  Company recorded a net result of  EUR 2.4 million profit for 2022, which is
an increase of 65.9% compared to 2021.
Personnel and organization
During  2022, RoodMicrotec continued to optimize  the organization to keep track
with  the  changing  demands  from  customers  and  markets. Furthermore, highly
experienced  personnel has  been recruited  for support  of the Company's future
plans.  The average  number of  full-time employees  (FTE) in 2022 was 94. Total
income  per average full-time employee increased to EUR 176,000 from EUR 163,000
in 2021. RoodMicrotec's policy is to strive for growth of sales per FTE.
Looking back, RoodMicrotec got through the COVID-19 period very well and without
any  material impact on  staffing levels. The  measures taken with facial masks,
distance  between the working places, home  offices, and general care, offered a
safe environment for all employees.
Outlook
RoodMicrotec   expects  the  total  income  for  2023 to  be  in  the  range  of
EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million, with a profit before tax of 5-10% and thus
in  line with the financial targets. The geopolitical situation in the world and
the  current  energy  crisis  throughout  Europe  could  have  an  impact on the
Company's  business. The Management is keeping a  close eye on the situation and
is doing everything possible to mitigate any potentially negative impact.
Conference call
You are invited to take part in RoodMicrotec's conference call for shareholders,
financial press, and analysts via Microsoft TEAMS on
                     Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 CEST.
The  Board of Management, Martin Sallenhag and Arvid Ladega, will comment on the
Annual Report 2022 in detail and will answer your questions.
To join the event please follow these login instructions:
Join  with your  computer or  mobile app        Click  here to  join the meeting
(https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-
join/19%3ameeting_MDYxNjkwMDYtMzg4NS00MTVkLThjNWMtZjNiNWM2YzgwM2Yz%40thread.v2/0
?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22930753b9-bd94-4f34-8436-
a015a79e0ba4%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f12cb189-3196-4b96-90ea-2db527d9d9d3%22%7d)
Or call in (audio only)
+49 69 509544247         Germany, Frankfurt am Main
+31 20 399 9804                The Netherlands, Amsterdam
+32 2 895 09 68                Belgium, Bruxelles
+41 43 217 23 02                Switzerland, Zurich
Find a local number (https://dialin.teams.microsoft.com/a2cb486a-04b4-4172-b40d-
84319adc6440?id=760330187) - in case you are in another country
Phone Conference ID:        124 673 558#
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The  Annual  General  Meeting  of  Shareholders  of  the Company will be held on
Tuesday,  June 6, 2023 at 15:00 CEST at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (EURONEXT),
Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The  convening notice (including  registration and voting  instructions) and the
agenda  with explanatory notes, as  well as all other  meeting documents for the
AGM,  including  the  2022 Annual  Report  and  the 2023 Remuneration Policy are
available for download on our corporate website:
www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting
(http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting).
Financial calendar
  June 6, 2023       Annual general meeting of shareholders
  July 20, 2023      Publication interim report 2023
  July 20, 2023      Conference call for media, analysts and shareholders
  October 19, 2023   Trading update quarter 3-2023
Forward-looking statements
This  press  release  contains  a  number  of  forward-looking statements. These
statements  are based  on current  expectations, estimates  and prognoses of the
Board  of Management, and on the information currently available to the Company.
The  statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to
evaluate,  such  as  the  general  economic conditions, interest rates, exchange
rates, and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management
of  RoodMicrotec  cannot  guarantee  that  its  expectations  will  materialize.
Furthermore,   RoodMicrotec  does  not  accept  any  obligation  to  update  the
statements made in this press release.
About RoodMicrotec
RoodMicrotec  is  a  leading  independent  company  for semiconductor supply and
quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and
electronics  industry,  RoodMicrotec  is  well-established  as  a  highly valued
partner  for many  companies worldwide.  The Company  provides full-turnkey ASIC
services   for  complex  microchips  that  are  customized  to  handle  specific
applications  for  individual  customers.  In  cooperation with strong partners,
RoodMicrotec  manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the
target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The
turnkey  solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test,
qualification,  failure analysis,  and logistics.  All services  comply with the
industrial   and  quality  requirements  of  the  high  reliability,  aerospace,
automotive,  healthcare, and  industrial sectors.  RoodMicrotec's headquarter is
located  in  Deventer,  Netherlands,  with  operational  units in Nördlingen and
Stuttgart, Germany.
For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com
Further information
Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone:      +31 570 745623        Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com
(mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com)        Web:    www.roodmicrotec.com
(http://www.roodmicrotec.com)
This press release is published in English only.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net debt includes lease liabilities
°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
RoodMicrotec

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Videoanalyse

    Apple macht nun auch Banken Konkurrenz: Was bedeutet das für die Aktie?

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. onvista Mahlzeit

    Dax steckt fest - Bank of America | ASML | und wird Apple zur Bank?

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Börse am Morgen

    Die Dax-Rallye nimmt eine Auszeit - Allianz will aus N26 aussteigen

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden