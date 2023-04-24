Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 14 April to 20 April 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 April to 20 April 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|14/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.9387
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|17/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.6281
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|18/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.3802
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|19/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.3988
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|20/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.5563
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10,000
|
24.5804
|
Tikehau Capital