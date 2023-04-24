Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 14 April to 20 April 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 April to 20 April 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day

(number of shares) Weighted average

price per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/04/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.9387 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/04/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.6281 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/04/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.3802 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/04/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.3988 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/04/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.5563 XPAR TOTAL 10,000 24.5804

