Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 14 April to 20 April 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 April to 20 April 2023

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/04/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.9387

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/04/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.6281

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/04/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.3802

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/04/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.3988

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/04/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.5563

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10,000

24.5804

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230423005050/en/

Tikehau Capital

