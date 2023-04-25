BLUETTI: Invest in Our Planet, Invest in Our Future

- BLUETTI is actively responding to the call of Earth Day 2023

Our Earth is experiencing a tough period with terrible problems, for example, extreme weather problems. People have found out that living with a sustainable lifestyle is what everyone can do for the Planet. Therefore, we should attach more importance to the investment in our Earth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005649/en/

Invest in Our Planet, Invest in Our Future (Graphic: Business Wire)

BLUETTI, as a powerful leader with more clean energy solutions, has always advocated a green and sustainable lifestyle, for which is an achievable goal for every individual. BLUETTI is committed to developing an innovative renewable energy ecosystem, and becoming a contributor for this goal.

Green Power Solutions with Reliable Batteries

- Live it Safer & Reliable & Green

https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/lifepo4-battery

Most BLUETTI products are powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries with a durable 7-15 years service life, which are safer than traditional ternary batteries, and more environmentally friendly during its process of production, use and disposal.

Get Ready for Sustainable Lifestyle

- BLUETTI is a key to a worry-free life.

Whether we enjoy outdoors shooting, camping or other activities, BLUETTI EB3A/EB55/EB70 will power our devices such as cameras, drones, phones, laptops or GPS. BLUETTI also provides AC200P/AC200MAX solar generators since they're able to carry refrigerators, microwave ovens and other electrical appliances, gather solar energy, and power for our easeful RV life.

Last year, BLUETTI released brand new EP600+B500 Household Energy Storage System to help people obtain cheaper, stabler and more reliable power supply, and be fully prepared for emergencies.

Come and Join BLUETTI's Offline Pop-up Event!

In order to advocate BLUETTI green lifestyle and sustainable power solutions, BLUETTI is ready to meet you at Skyline Plaza, Frankfurt! We sincerely welcome celebrities, the Press, and our friends around the world to share your ideas about green energy and BLUETTI!

Plus, BLUETTI has prepared BONUS surprise for all the coming friends~

Can't wait to meet you at:

Time: April 29

Place: Skyline Plaza, Frankfurt

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005649/en/

Jacinda jacinda@bluetti.com+86 130 4085 7737