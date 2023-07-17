AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 7 July to 13 July 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume

per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/07/2023

FR0013230612

21,767

21.6567

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/07/2023

FR0013230612

1,434

21.7054

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/07/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

21.9549

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/07/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

22.2979

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/07/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

22.6315

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

29,201

21.7902

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717548829/en/

Tikehau Capital

