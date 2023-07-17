Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 7 July to 13 July 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number

of shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/07/2023 FR0013230612 21,767 21.6567 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/07/2023 FR0013230612 1,434 21.7054 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/07/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 21.9549 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/07/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 22.2979 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/07/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 22.6315 XPAR TOTAL 29,201 21.7902

