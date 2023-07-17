Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 7 July to 13 July 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
per day (number
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
21,767
|
21.6567
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,434
|
21.7054
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
21.9549
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
22.2979
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
22.6315
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
29,201
|
21.7902
|
