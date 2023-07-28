AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Advisers Appointed to The Telegraph and The Spectator's Parent Companies

Business Wire · Uhr

Today, the Boards of the parent companies of Telegraph Media Group Limited and The Spectator (1828) Limited, led by the recently appointed Chair Mike McTighe, have appointed advisers in preparation for their respective sales processes.

The Boards of Press Acquisitions Limited and May Corporation Limited will be supported by Goldman Sachs International as lead financial adviser and Linklaters LLP as legal adviser.

At this initial stage, the Boards and their advisers will assess the readiness of the two titles for a sale, including customary vendor due diligence.

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230728128031/en/

FTI Consulting John Waples, Stephanie Ellis, Mitch Barltrop, Tom Hufton b.uk@fticonsulting.com+44 (0)20 3727 1000

