The PURE ONE STATION by Tineco is the 4-in-1 cleaning station for smart home cleaning

Tineco, a leading provider of floor care and smart home devices, introduced the new PURE ONE STATION at this year's IFA. The PURE ONE STATION is an innovative 4-in-1 cleaning station that promises to change the way households tackle their cleaning tasks. Equipped with advanced features and state-of-the-art technology, the PURE ONE STATION offers unparalleled cleaning convenience, efficiency, and effectiveness.

The PURE ONE STATION is the epitome of convenience, combining four important functions in one device. After each vacuuming session, the vacuum cleaner cleans itself on the station, charges itself, and is neatly stored at the same time. Here are the key product details:

60 days of hassle-free use with the 3-liter Eco dustbin: The large, reusable 3-liter dustbin can hold dirt and dust for up to 60 days, reducing the frequency of emptying and making maintenance a breeze.

Self-cleaning from brush to dustbin: The station automatically empties the dustbin and cleans all parts - from the brush to the tube to the filters.

ZeroTangle" brush prevents hair from tangling: The specially designed brush of the PURE ONE STATION effectively captures and traps hair - ideal for pet owners.

Tineco iLoop" Smart Sensor ensures precise suction: The vacuum's precise suction adjustment detects the amount of dust and adjusts accordingly. The station optimizes the self-cleaning time based on the level of dirt for a deep and thorough cleaning.

5-stage filtration with H13 HEPA: Fresher and healthier air with the advanced 5-stage HEPA filtration system of the PURE ONE STATION. The filtration system captures up to 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.3 micrometers, ensuring clean air throughout the house.

Technical Specifications PURE ONE STATION Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 270 W

Battery: 14.4V 4000mAh

Runtime: 15-60 minutes

Charging time: 4-5 hours

Noise level: <77 dBA

Dust container: 0.3 L

LED display

Weight: 2.4 kg

Technical specifications PURE ONE cleaning station

Power: 550 W

Noise level: 79 dBA

Dust container: 3 L

LED display

Weight: 7 kg

"After our successful launch event at this year's IFA, we are excited to introduce the innovative 4-in-1 cleaning station to our customers. Equipped with advanced features and state-of-the-art technology, it provides unparalleled cleaning convenience, efficiency, and effectiveness," says Marco Getz, General Manager of Tineco Europe.

The PURE ONE STATION features a modern LED display for intuitive user guidance, weighing 2.4 kg for the vacuum cleaner and an additional 7 kg for the station. The device is available for 799 euros on the official Tineco website.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart home appliances category ever since. Tineco specializes in the development of advanced smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and more user-friendly. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leading company in the smart home appliances category.

