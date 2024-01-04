The project "Euphoria - European Fruit and Vegetable Production: a Guarantee of Quality and Well-Being", a three-year promotional and information program that began on February 1, 2020 and which involves encouraging Swiss and Norwegian consumers and market participants to consume quality fruit and vegetable products of European origin has ended with great success.

The project was funded by a group consisting of producer organizations committed to the cultivation of select PDO and PGI distinctions such as Nocciola Gentile Romana PDO and Patata dell'Alto Viterbese PGI, as well as a basket with typical fruit and vegetable products from the province of Viterbo. The European Union has recognized the group's contribution to the project activities in accordance with EU Regulation No. 1144/14.

The measures carried out in both countries during the three-year project covered the areas of communication, digital marketing, commercial training and advertising activities aimed at end consumers.

In particular, public relations and marketing campaigns were carried out on social media, supported by digital advertising measures, leading to an increase in visitor numbers on the project portal www.enjoygoodfood.eu.

At the same time, printed communication tools were created that are useful for the B2B and B2C activities envisaged by the project: commercial training activities with trading companies and promotional days in retail outlets for end consumers.

The project strategy was implemented in order to achieve three objectives: 1) improve knowledge about the benefits of EU-grown fruit and vegetable products and the high standards that apply to EU production methods, 2) increasing the market share of EU-grown fruit and vegetable products in the two external markets (Norway and Switzerland), 3) improve knowledge of the European quality systems that govern the entire fruit and vegetable chain, with particular attention on traceability, labeling and European quality distinctions (PDO, PGI, ORGANIC).

For further information regarding the Euphoria project and high-quality European fruit and vegetables please visit www.enjoygoodfood.eu.

Media: info@enjoygoodfood.eu - + 39 06 69202304