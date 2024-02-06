Tineco's Valentine's Day Ideas for the Household

Household chores are a very important and delicate topic between a couple, which could often become a cause for bickering. A simple and effective way to overcome this problem is to purchase appliances that simplify the management of the home.

For dedicating to couple harmony on Valentine's Day, Tineco offers a series of floor cleaners on offer that guarantee precise cleaning. The selected products will be available and on offer on Amazon from 5th to 11th February.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5

Valentine's Day is the celebration of lovers, an opportunity to pamper your partner and express all your love. A gift that a couple can give themselves, especially if they have recently lived together, is the TINECO FLOOR ONE S5. It is a 2-in-1 intelligent vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner that offers the possibility of easily and quickly removing any type of dirt on the floor, both wet and dry.

It is effective in cleaning, silent, easy to use and has a long battery life, it is the floor wizard capable of vacuuming and washing perfectly, even in annoying corners. The FLOOR ONE S5 is easy to handle, has a flexible head design, weighs 4.5 kg and has an ergonomic handle. What is worth underlining is that, the device is equipped with intelligent technology, it has iLoop" Smart Sensor technology which eliminates any cleaning problem by detecting fresh and encrusted dirt and various residues. It has a battery life of 35 minutes, and has water tanks, one dedicated to dirty water and one for clean water. When charging, it self-cleans on its 3-in-1 wall mount. Finally, it monitors cleaning performance with the integrated voice assistant and the Tineco App, which provide maintenance reminders and cleaning reports.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon from 5 February to 11 February at a price of ¬369 (starting price: ¬519)

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Combo

The TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Combo is a multifunctional device: a canister vacuum cleaner, an upright vacuum cleaner and a floor cleaner. It is a perfect gift for the couple who is tired of having buckets, brooms and mops lying around the house, cleaning with TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Combo is fast and smart. In fact, thanks to its design, it allows you to sweep, wash and vacuum in a single operation, nevertheless, it remains light and easy to handle, making it easier to use. The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Combo goes from vacuum cleaner to floor cleaner in just a few seconds. It has included various accessories in the set that allow you to adapt the device to different areas and surfaces. Thanks to Tineco iLoop" smart sensor technology, it detects the type of dirt and consequently adapts the suction and cleaning power, winning against even the stubbornest stains. While MHCBS" technology recycles water and washes the internal brushes.

It is a smart device equipped with a display that provides visual indications and voice reminders to simplify use. The extended battery life allows you not to interrupt cleaning, however, the ZeroTangle brush prevents lumps of dust, hair and animal hair, so that it is easier to clean. Finally, it is equipped with a self-cleaning system capable of washing and drying the brushes.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Combo is available on Amazon from 5 February to 11 February at a price of ¬819 (starting price ¬899)

TINECO FLOOR ONE S3

Tineco FLOOR ONE S3 is a cordless vacuum cleaner and a floor cleaner, all in one and without effort. It is perfect for couples who don't have much time to dedicate to cleaning as it allows you to halve the time spent on household cleaning, as it allows you to clean and wash in a single movement. It is super handy, weighs 4.5 kg, has an autonomy of 35 minutes thanks to the 4000mAh battery. Furthermore, the one-touch automatic cleaning system allows you to avoid getting dirty, having a double tank available, the dirt is separated from the detergent and clean water, by pressing a simple button, in fact, a self-cleaning process of the roller will be activated and of the tubes.

FLOOR ONE S3 is equipped with smart iLoop" technology, it deeply cleans floors, tiles and other materials, both dry and wet, intelligently adapting the suction and use of water.

This device also has an LED display and APP, through which it provides information during and after cleaning.

The FLOOR ONE S3 is available on Amazon from February 5th to February 11th at a price of ¬359 (starting price ¬409)

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

