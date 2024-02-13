Tineco's PURE ONE Series Expands: The New PURE ONE STATION Arrives

During IFA 2023, Tineco, the smart home appliance brand, presented to the public its PURE ONE STATION Pet, the OmniHub 4-in-1 vacuum cleaner capable of offering numerous functions for cleaning your home.

Now, a few months later, the brand presents a new version of the device: PURE ONE STATION.

PURE ONE STATION Pet and PURE ONE STATION: efficiency and technology

Like PURE ONE STATION Pet, the new version of the Tineco vacuum cleaner is also sold together with its OmniHub, the station where the device is able to clean itself completely and autonomously and, of course, recharge.

Both vacuum cleaners are equipped with a 5-stage HEPA filtration system that filters out 99.99% of dust particles, while the ZeroTangle brush can effectively capture pet hair without tangling it, collecting dirt in a 3-liter capacity tank.

The PURE ONE series also features two cutting-edge technologies: the iLoop" sensor, which automatically adapts the suction power to the dirt detected, and the technology offered by pouch cells, the lithium batteries with "pouch" cells, capable of revolutionizing the battery life of the vacuum cleaner.

Clean and tech lovers

The two versions of the PURE ONE STATION are able to satisfy different types of users: the new PURE ONE STATION, for example, is great for those looking for a device that does cleaning perfectly, allowing homeowners to save time. In addition, PURE ONE STATION has a very competitive price (599 euros), which responds to different needs and spending capacities. The white design of the new Tineco device differs from the PET version, which instead remains in purple.

PURE ONE STATION Pet is the ideal device for all those who like to customize their cleaning experience: the vacuum cleaner, in fact, guides the user via voice command and dedicated app, which monitors the correct operation and the progress of cleaning. In addition, it has a very detailed LED, able to provide users with the specifications of the cleaning in progress: for example, the user can choose the duration of the self-cleaning session (30 seconds, 45 seconds or 60 seconds), while for the PURE ONE STATION the duration is 50 seconds.

Pricing and availability

The PURE ONE STATION is available at a list price of ¬599, while the PURE ONE STATION Pet can be purchased for ¬799 on Amazon.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

