Autel Energy Europe Releases MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System Satellite Launch Plan at Nordic EV Summit 2024

Autel Energy, a leading global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging products and services, proudly steps forward with a groundbreaking leap in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology. For the forward-thinking fleet operators and heavy-duty transport stakeholders seeking unparalleled efficiency and reliability, Autel releases the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System satellite launch plan at the Nordic EV Summit 2024. This system not only promises a surge in charging capabilities but also ensures a swift and streamlined charging experience.

In the rapidly expanding EV landscape, the demand for faster, more efficient charging solutions has never been more pressing, especially for heavy-duty transport. The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System addresses this gap head-on, offering a scalable and robust solution that meets the critical needs of sustainable transport sectors.

Featuring a modular design, the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System emerges as a beacon of versatility and future-readiness, effortlessly scaling over 1 MW. This innovation is at the heart of Autel Energy's AI-Powered Digital Charging Solutions, redefining excellence in the industry.

"Introducing the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System at the Nordic EV Summit signifies a monumental stride towards achieving sustainable transportation," states Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe. This sentiment is echoed by Per Jeppsson, Sales VP Nordic of Autel Europe, emphasizing the system's role in propelling the sector towards a cleaner, greener future.

In collaboration with Hubject, Autel Energy is set to conduct comprehensive tests to ensure the MaxiCharger's seamless integration with the premier charging network platform. This partnership aims to bolster the accessibility and convenience of EV charging, offering a seamless experience for users across Europe.

Ting Cai announces the availability of the Megawatt Charging System for pre-orders, marking a pivotal moment in Autel Energy's mission towards environmental stewardship.

