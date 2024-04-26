Tineco Vacuum Cleaner Prices Plummet During French Days

With the return of French Days, Tineco is pulling out all the stops with unbeatable deals. French Days run from April 30 to May 7, 2024 on Cdiscount.

Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO meets all your vacuuming and cleaning needs! Featuring an innovative 3-in-1 design, the FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts into a full-size vacuum cleaner and a lightweight handheld vacuum cleaner with multiple accessories.

MSRP: ¬459 Sale Price: ¬319 Link Here

The Tineco Floor One S6 vacuum cleaner tackles a multitude of household chores and different scenarios. It removes stubborn and sticky stains from hard floors, whether they are tile, parquet, laminate, or other. Tineco's intelligent iLoop sensor automatically detects the level of dirt and optimizes the cleaning intensity accordingly. It has three cleaning modes to suit all household needs. The new brush head allows for cleaning on both sides without any dead angles, reaching even the smallest corners effortlessly and without missing a single one. This appliance offers up to 35 minutes of autonomy. Lightweight and self-propelled, it allows you to clean your home effortlessly. The mobile application informs you in real time of the cleaning performance, while the voice assistant provides useful information and additional support.

MSRP: ¬549 Sale Price: ¬429 Link Here

The Tineco Floor One S3 vacuum cleaner is effective in tackling all liquid tasks, the worst messes and pet hair on all types of indoor floors. Lightweight and cordless, it is easy to transport. Tineco's intelligent iLoop sensor automatically tells the Floor One S3 to adjust its water flow, cleaning power and suction to clean everything on the floor. In addition, it has the highest suction power in its category for formidable efficiency!

MSRP: ¬299 Sale Price: ¬269 Link Here

PURE ONE Station Pet: The pet hair expert vacuum cleaner, a cleaning revolution with unparalleled power.

The PURE ONE STATION Pet reinvents pet hair cleaning with its specialized kit. Equipped with a Pet brush and an extension hose, it ensures complete cleaning performance. The Pure One Station Pet features enhanced intelligence with an LED screen, offering detailed data, app connectivity, and voice control for the ultimate control experience and added convenience.

In addition, it is able to automatically adjust the self-cleaning program based on the level of dust in the bin. The station intelligently selects one of three self-cleaning modes (30/45/60s).

The PURE ONE station offers all the essentials for effortless cleaning in an economical package. Experience the benefits of self-cleaning, the ZeroTangle brush and the Pouch Cell battery, all at an unbeatable price, for an easier and more sophisticated everyday life.

MSRP: ¬799 Sale Price: ¬629 Link Here

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

