Bojoko.com Celebrates ¬75 Million in All-Time Deposits Milestone

Leading UK-Facing iGaming Affiliate Platform Hits Record Deposit Milestone, reinforcing its status as a trusted industry leader.

Bojoko.com, the award-winning UK-facing iGaming affiliate website, proudly announces a significant milestone: ¬75 million in all-time deposits through their platform. This landmark accomplishment solidifies Bojoko.com's position as one of the key affiliates in the UK iGaming market.

Founded with a vision to empower users to make informed, data-driven decisions, Bojoko.com has emerged as a trusted platform connecting players with reputable UKGC-licensed online casinos, sportsbooks and bingo sites.

Joonas Karhu, CEO of Bojoko.com, expressed his gratitude and excitement regarding the achievement: "Reaching ¬75 million in all-time deposits at our operator partners is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Bojoko.com team. We are immensely proud of this milestone, which underscores the trust British players have placed in us when comparing and choosing online gambling sites."

Karhu continued, "Since our inception, Bojoko.com has been driven by a passion for empowering players with the tools and information they need to make informed decisions. This milestone serves as motivation to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in the industry."

Bojoko.com's success can be attributed to its relentless focus on user experience, comprehensive review process conducted by industry experts, and commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with top-tier online casinos. By prioritising integrity and transparency, Bojoko.com has earned the trust of players and operators alike, establishing itself as a leader in the UK-facing affiliate marketing landscape.

About Bojoko.com:

Bojoko.com is a leading iGaming affiliate platform that provides players with transparent and unbiased information about online casinos, sportsbooks and bingo sites. Founded in 2017, Bojoko.com has rapidly grown into a trusted resource for players seeking reputable online casinos and operators looking to connect with a UK-based audience. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and user experience, Bojoko.com is committed to helping British players make informed choices. For more information, visit www.bojoko.com.

