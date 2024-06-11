Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
May 31, 2024
|
22 497 209
|
32 266 294
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 858 758, taking into account the 407 536 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
