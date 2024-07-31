EQS-Adhoc: Schletter International B.V. – Early redemption of the FRN Bond 2022/2025 (ISIN: NO0012530973/WKN: A3K86F) and the 12%-Bond 2022/2026 (ISIN: NO0012530981/WKN: A3K86D)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Schletter International B.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Schletter International B.V. – Early redemption of the FRN Bond 2022/2025 (ISIN: NO0012530973/WKN: A3K86F) and the 12%-Bond 2022/2026 (ISIN: NO0012530981/WKN: A3K86D)



01.08.2024 / 01:00 CET/CEST

Amsterdam, 1 August 2024

. The indirect shareholders of Schletter International B.V. (the "

Company

"), Arin Business HoldCo S.à r.l. and Robus Arin Invest S.à r.l., have on 31 July 2024 signed a merger agreement with, amongst others, Rhaegal Topco B.V. ("

Enstall

"), a global leader in rooftop solar mounting solutions, (the “

Merger Agreement

”) for the statutory merger of the Company’s indirect shareholder Arin NewCo B.V. ("

Arin NewCo"

) with Enstall as a result of which the separate corporate existence of Arin NewCo will cease and Enstall will continue as the sole surviving company (the “

Transaction

”). The Transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024 or early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

As part of the Merger Agreement, the Company is obligated to exercise an early redemption option of the FRN Bond 2022/2025 due 12 September 2025 (ISIN: NO0012530973/WKN: A3K86F) (the "

Bond 2022/2025

“) and of the 12%-Bond 2022/2026 due 12 March 2026 (ISIN: NO0012530981/WKN: A3K86D) (the "

Bond 2022/2026

“, and together with the Bond 2022/2025, the "

Bonds

“). The Bonds shall be redeemed upon, and subject to, the closing of the Transaction. The early redemption of the Bonds shall be made by exercising the early redemption option in accordance with clause 10.2 (a) (iii) of the bond terms of the Bond 2022/2025 to a price equal to 102.22% of the nominal amount for each redeemed bond or with clause 10.2 (a) (iv) of the bond terms of the Bond 2022/2025 to a price equal to 100.74% of the nominal amount for each redeemed bond – depending on the time of closing of the Transaction – and clause 10.2 (a) (iii) of the bond terms of the Bond 2022/2026 to a price equal to 103.60% of the nominal amount for each redeemed bond or clause 10.2 (a) (iv) of the bond terms of the Bond 2022/2026 to a price equal to 101.20% of the nominal amount for each redeemed bond – depending on the time of closing of the Transaction.

The Bonds were issued in September 2022 and are listed on the Open Market (

Freiverkehr

) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nordic ABM.

Contact/notifying person:

Marc Wallowy

Phone +49 1761 9191 195

Email

investors@schletter-group.com

Ende der Insiderinformation

