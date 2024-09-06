Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of
|
Total number of
|
Total number of
|
August 31, 2024
|
75,043,514
|
93,299,730
|
92,833,360
Arkema