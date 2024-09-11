EQS-Adhoc: Schletter International B.V. - Successful bond tap issue (FRN Bond 2022/2025, ISIN NO0012530973/WKN A3K86F)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Schletter International B.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Schletter International B.V. - Successful bond tap issue (FRN Bond 2022/2025, ISIN NO0012530973/WKN A3K86F)



11.09.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Amsterdam, 11 September 2024 - Schletter International B.V. has today successfully completed a bond tap issue of EUR 6 million in its outstanding senior secured bond issue with maturity 12 September 2025 (ISIN NO0012530973/WKN A3K86F). The total outstanding amount will be increased to EUR 56 million. The bond tap issue was priced at 102.25% of par and net proceeds will be applied towards general corporate purposes.

Arctic Securities acted as sole manager in connection with the placement of the bond tap issue.

Schletter International B.V.
ISIN: NO0012530973, NO0012530981
WKN: A3K86F , A3K86D

