EQS-Adhoc: Schletter International B.V. - Successful bond tap issue (FRN Bond 2022/2025, ISIN NO0012530973/WKN A3K86F)

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS-Ad-hoc: Schletter International B.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Schletter International B.V. - Successful bond tap issue (FRN Bond 2022/2025, ISIN NO0012530973/WKN A3K86F)

11.09.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Amsterdam, 11 September 2024 - Schletter International B.V. has today successfully completed a bond tap issue of EUR 6 million in its outstanding senior secured bond issue with maturity 12 September 2025 (ISIN NO0012530973/WKN A3K86F). The total outstanding amount will be increased to EUR 56 million. The bond tap issue was priced at 102.25% of par and net proceeds will be applied towards general corporate purposes.

Arctic Securities acted as sole manager in connection with the placement of the bond tap issue.

Ende der Insiderinformation

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:Schletter International B.V.
Herikerbergweg 88
1101 CM Amsterdam
Niederlande
ISIN:NO0012530973, NO0012530981
WKN:A3K86F , A3K86D
Börsen:Freiverkehr in Frankfurt; Oslo
Intended to be listed.

11.09.2024 CET/CEST

Schletter International B.V. EO-FLR Bonds 2022(22/25)

