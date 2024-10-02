AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

September 30, 2024

 

75,043,514

 

93,295,546

 

92,808,176

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241002694342/en/

Arkema

