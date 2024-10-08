Amazon Prime Day: Essential Tineco Deals to Get Your Home Autumn-Ready

With the arrival of autumn, the desire to create comfortable and cozy spaces is renewed. Tineco meets this need with a series of exclusive promotions designed for Prime Day to ensure a spotless and sanitized home without compromising on convenience. This autumn, Tineco's innovative products, including the FLOOR ONE and PURE ONE series of floor washers and vacuum cleaners, are available with unbeatable discounts on Amazon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008538349/en/

Tineco's New Cleanliness Standards with Exclusive Deals (Photo: Business Wire)

FLOOR ONE S5: The Ideal Choice for Early Adopters

The FLOOR ONE S5 is the smart floor washer that offers quick and effective cleaning, ideal for removing all types of dirt, both wet and dry. Thanks to the iLoop smart sensor technology, the device automatically detects floor conditions, adjusting suction power and water flow accordingly. This model is lightweight and easy to handle, with a flexible head design, weighing only 4.5 kg, and the ergonomic handle makes it extremely comfortable to use. With 35 minutes of autonomy and two separate tanks for clean and dirty water, the FLOOR ONE S5 guarantees deep and uninterrupted cleaning. This model is ideal for those looking for a technologically advanced and versatile product capable of tackling any household challenges.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon at a price of ¬299 (starting price: ¬519)

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6: Reaching Every Corner with Flexibility

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 makes cleaning simpler and more precise, thanks to its ability to bend up to 180°, perfect for reaching even the most difficult spaces like under furniture or hidden corners. This device combines advanced technologies, such as the iLoop Smart Sensor, the FlashDry self-cleaning system, and pouch cells, which make its autonomy enhanced, allowing up to 40 minutes of continuous use.

The compact and intelligent design, with the water tank positioned above the brush, allows the device to maintain a height of only 13 cm when fully extended. Additionally, thanks to the three-chamber dirty water separation system, the STRETCH S6 efficiently manages solids, liquids, and air, protecting the motor and ensuring excellent performance even in a horizontal position.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available on Amazon at a price of ¬459 (starting price: ¬599)

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7: For Those Who Want Everything in One Product

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is the 5-in-1 model that comes with 5 interchangeable accessories: a suction attachment, tools to reach the tightest corners, a fabric accessory, and a floor washing broom to sanitize every surface. Each accessory is designed to ensure thorough and practical cleaning, suitable for the needs of modern families. The FlashDry technology furtherly enhances the cleaning experience by combining two steps: a 2-minute wash to remove the stubbornest dirt and a 5-minute drying phase at 70°C, ensuring the roller is always dry and odor-free. In just 7 minutes, the device is sanitized and ready for the next cleaning session, making it the ideal choice for those with children or pets.

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is available on Amazon at a price of ¬679 (starting price: ¬899)

A30S: Suitable for Daily Cleaning

The TINECO A30S offers effective cleaning with a suction power of 160W, ideal for removing dust, debris, and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. The large 1-liter dust tank reduces the need for frequent emptying. With up to 60 minutes of autonomy, it allows you to clean the entire house without interruptions. The advanced system separates air and dust, preventing clogs and ensuring constant power. It captures 99.97% of particles, assisting to create a healthier home environment.

TINECO A30S is available on Amazon at a price of ¬159 (starting price: ¬199)

iFloor 5 Breeze Complete: For Quick and Effective Cleaning

iFloor 5 Breeze Complete is a cordless vacuum and floor washer that offers quick and effective cleaning. The device can clean dry/wet dirt in a single pass, leaving floors dry and streak-free in seconds. Equipped with an innovative flat scraper, the device removes debris and dirt, while the exclusive brush easily reaches corners and baseboards. With a battery life of up to 35 minutes and a dual tank that allows cleaning areas up to 190 m² without interruptions, the iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete is ideal for sealed floors like wood, tiles, and laminate. The lightweight and cordless design makes it convenient to use throughout the house.

TINECO iFloor 5 Breeze Complete is available on Amazon at a price of ¬209 (starting price: ¬299)

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008538349/en/

silvia.shi@tineco.com