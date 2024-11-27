AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH

27.11.2024 / 14:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc.

     Company Name:                Almonty Industries Inc.
     ISIN:                        CA0203981034

     Reason for the research:     Update Report
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        27.11.2024
     Target price:                CAD 3.21 (previously CAD 2.31)
     Target price on sight of:    36 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Installation of grinding equipment at Sangdong mine

After the publication of the unaudited interim nine months 2024 report, we
continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage
Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's current and future producing
assets (Sangdong, Panasqueira, and Los Santos) to which we have added the
discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). We now include the
Sangdong downstream extension chain and also the L4 extension at
Panasqueira, each effective in 2027e, and significantly increase our target
price to CAD 3.21 from CAD 2.31 per share. With an expected share price
increase of 260.7%, we confirm our Buy rating for the Almonty shares.

With revenues of CAD 22.6 mn in the first nine months 2024 (9M/2023: CAD
21.2 mn, +6.5% YoY) and an EBITDA of CAD -3.4 mn (9M/2023: CAD -1.0 mn),
Almonty is, in our view, well on track to reach our full year forecasts of
CAD 29.6 mn and CAD -5.0 mn, respectively. Almonty's only producing mine is
still the Panasqueira (Portugal) polymetallic wolframite deposit, where mine
grades and recovery rates (with more than 80% one of the highest in the
industry) continued to improve in Q4/2024, according to the company.

Mine production costs (including direct mining costs, milling costs,
tailings costs, and waste rock stripping costs associated with current
production) were CAD 18.4 mn (9M/2023: CAD 14.6 mn), after and care and
maintenance costs of CAD 0.8 mn (9M/2023: CAD 0.8 mn) and depreciation and
amortization of CAD 0.9 mn (9M/2023: CAD 0.8 mn, profit from mining
operations was CAD 2.5 mn, significantly above last year's CAD 0.9 mn.

The development of Panasqueira's operating performance in Q3/2024 was
significantly more pronounced than in the two previous quarters: While
shipment volumes increased by 21.6% in Q3/2024, revenues increased by 52.0%
to CAD 6.8 mn. As a result, Panasqueira's profit from mining operations
increased by 57.0% to CAD 0.909 mn in Q3/2024 compared to CAD 0.579 mn in
Q3/2023. This corresponds to a mining margin of 13.4% (Q3/2023: 13.0%).



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31435.pdf

Contact for questions:
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2039649 27.11.2024 CET/CEST

