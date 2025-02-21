Werbung ausblenden

KBRA Releases European Auto ABS Indices: January 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

KBRA releases its European Auto ABS Indices: January 2025, providing monthly credit trends across securitized prime and non-prime auto loans.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1008221

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221962871/en/

Brian Ford, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Trotz beeindruckender Zahlen: Weshalb Block für mich kein Thema istheute, 12:00 Uhr · onvista
Trotz beeindruckender Zahlen: Weshalb Block für mich kein Thema ist
onvista Trading-Impuls
Heikles Chartmuster: Ist die MTU-Aero-Aktie ein Verkaufskandidat?gestern, 16:15 Uhr · onvista
Heikles Chartmuster: Ist die MTU-Aero-Aktie ein Verkaufskandidat?
Aktien aus der zweiten Reihe
Deutsche Nebenwerte haben ein besseres Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis als Nvidia19. Feb. · onvista
Deutsche Nebenwerte haben ein besseres Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis als Nvidia
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Aktien aus der zweiten Reihe
Deutsche Nebenwerte haben ein besseres Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis als Nvidia19. Feb. · onvista
Deutsche Nebenwerte haben ein besseres Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis als Nvidia
onvista Mahlzeit 20.02.2025
Mercedes-Benz - doch nicht so schlimm? Palantir und Carvana im Fokusgestern, 12:59 Uhr · onvista
Mercedes-Benz - doch nicht so schlimm? Palantir und Carvana im Fokus
onvista Trading-Impuls
Heikles Chartmuster: Ist die MTU-Aero-Aktie ein Verkaufskandidat?gestern, 16:15 Uhr · onvista
Heikles Chartmuster: Ist die MTU-Aero-Aktie ein Verkaufskandidat?
Dax Vorbörse 20.02.25
Dax startet nach den gestrigen Gewinnmitnahmen zunächst fester in den Handelgestern, 08:34 Uhr · onvista
Dax startet nach den gestrigen Gewinnmitnahmen zunächst fester in den Handel
onvista Chartzeit 20.02.2025
Walmart nach den Zahlen – Kaufgelegenheit im Highflyer?gestern, 17:30 Uhr · onvista
Walmart nach den Zahlen – Kaufgelegenheit im Highflyer?
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden