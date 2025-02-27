Mindbreeze Heralds a New Era of Data Usage with the Insight Workplace

Integrated AI agents simplify workflows and prepare relevant information automatically and context-based

Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, is taking company data interactions to the next level with the Insight Workplace. This solution uses AI agents to retrieve relevant information from different data sources in real time, facilitating access to knowledge while simultaneously making it easier to use. Through proactive knowledge management, companies benefit from significant time savings, both for complex tasks and routine processes. They also provide their teams with a better basis for making business-critical decisions.

Employees are constantly using different data sources to access important information for processes and decisions. These prevailing data silos make it difficult to unlock the full potential of AI and automation. This is where Mindbreeze comes in with its Insight Workplace. With its intuitive design and a combination of different artificial intelligence methods, the Insight Workplace makes it easy to interact with company data.

"The Insight Workplace concept was inspired by human communication. Employees should interact with our solution as they would with a competent colleague - in the sense of a conversation. If a question changes the way in which the answer is presented also changes, without the user having to switch to the environment," says Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

"Imagine how easy it is to prepare meetings or sift through information for business-critical decisions. Instead of searching through numerous reports, you simply ask Mindbreeze the question "What is the current status of the customer project?" or "Which contracts expire at the end of the 3rd quarter?" The Insight Workplace immediately provides a contextualized and clearly presented answer. The AI agent selects the optimal visual representation in the background - be it a list, a diagram or a table - and which action should be executed next."

Mindbreeze Insight Workplace

The technological basis behind the Insight Workplace is Mindbreeze InSpire. The solution offers powerful insight services such as fact extraction, classification, LLMs and Natural Language Question Answering (NLQA). To provide the answers, Mindbreeze uses Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to minimize hallucinations.

As an additive system, Mindbreeze InSpire (Insight Engine) can be easily integrated into existing IT landscapes (cloud, on-premises, SaaS) as well as seamlessly into work environments such as Outlook and SharePoint. More than 500 company data sources can be connected via the connectors provided.

In order maintain an overview in the Insight Workplace even during intensive use, queries are displayed in a structured manner in Insight Touchpoints and Insight Journeys:

Every question to Mindbreeze is saved in the Insight Workplace as an Insight Touchpoint. The Insight Touchpoints can updated at any time.

Insight Journeys cluster several touchpoints on one topic. In HR, for example, a Journey could contain all the questions about the onboarding process for new employees. New employees always receive the latest information without any further action, as the Journey is also updated immediately when it is called up again.

By using different methods of artificial intelligence and providing data in real time from all connected company data sources, the Insight Workplace offers a forward-looking platform for improved decision-making, collaboration and efficiency.

