DAILY PREVIEW: Events for April 15th 2025

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Tuesday,
April 15th 2025
COMPANY EVENTS
06:00 CHE: Sika AG, Q1 Sales
06:00 CHE: Meyer Burger Technology, Full Year Figures
07:00 CHE: Sulzer, Q1 Sales
07:00 SWE: Ericsson, Q1 
08:00 DEU: Beiersdorf, Q1
10:00 DEU: Mahle, Quarterly Press conference, Stuttgart
12:30 USA: PNC Financial Services, Q1 
12:45 USA: Johnson & Johnson, Q1 
12:45 USA: Bank of America, Q1 
13:30 FRA: Airbus Group, Annual General Meeting
14:00 NLD: Stellantis, Annual General Meeting
14:00 USA: Citigroup Inc, Q1 
15:00 USA: Bank of New York Mellon, Annual General Meeting
15:30 USA: Moody's, Annual General Meeting
18:00 USA: U.S. Bancorp, Annual General Meeting

ECONOMIC DATA
07:00 FIN: Consumer Prices 3/25
08:00 DEU: Wholesale Prices 3/25
08:00 GBR: Unemployment data 2/25
08:00 ROU: Industrial Production 2/25
08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 3/25 Final
10:00 POL: Consumer Prices 3/25 Final
11:00 DEU: ZEW Index 4/25
11:00 EUR: Industrial Production 2/25
12:00 IRL: Trade Balance 2/25
14:30 USA: Empire State Index 4/25
14:30 USA: Im- / Export prices 3/25 

While all data were researched with the greatest care, dpa-AFX
Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this
information. All time designations are provided in CEST.

