Original-Research: The Platform Group AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gm...

Original-Research: The Platform Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
04.08.2025 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group AG

     Company Name:                The Platform Group AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A2QEFA1

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        04.08.2025
     Target price:                19,00 Euro
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Alexander Rihane

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu The Platform Group
AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) veröffentlicht. Analyst Alexander Rihane bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 19,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Am 31. Juli erhöhte The Platform Group die Prognose für 2025 und 2026. Das

Unternehmen erwartet nun einen Umsatz von EUR715 bis EUR730 Mio. (zuvor: EUR680 -

EUR700 Mio.) bei einem bereinigten EBITDA von EUR54 bis EUR58 Mio. (Marge 7,3% -
8,1%). Diese Prognoseerhöhung ist auf die getätigten Akquisitionen und den
Einstieg von TPG in die Optiker- und Hörakustikbranche zurückzuführen. Das
Unternehmen plant, seine Plattform 'MyGlasses' zur führenden
Optikerplattform in der DACH-Region zu machen. TPG hat bereits die Übernahme
von drei Optikern angekündigt, die in dem fünften Berichtssegment 'Optik &
Hören' konsolidiert werden. Der Bereich Optik & Hören wird voraussichtlich
auf Pro-forma-Basis über EUR30 Mio. zum Umsatz im Jahr 2025 beitragen, bei
einer EBITDA-Marge von über 25% (EUR8 - EUR10 Mio.). TPG ist am 28. Juli mit der
Übernahme der B2B-Plattform 'We Connect Work GmbH' in den Bausektor
eingestiegen. Wir haben unsere WACC-Schätzung auf 10,55% (vorher: 10,2%)
angepasst, um (1) einem höheren risikofreien Zinssatz (+20 Basispunkte) und
(2) der Umwandlung von TPG in eine SE & Co. KGaA Rechnung zu tragen. Unsere
erhöhten Prognosen werden durch unseren höheren Diskontierungssatz
ausgeglichen. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell ergibt ein unverändertes
Kursziel von EUR19. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung (Aufwärtspotenzial:
137%).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on The Platform
Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1). Analyst Alexander Rihane reiterated his BUY
rating and maintained his EUR 19.00 price target.

Abstract:
On 31 July, The Platform Group raised its guidance for 2025 and 2026. The

company now expects to generate EUR715m - EUR730m in revenue (previously: EUR680m

- EUR700m), with adjusted EBITDA of EUR54m - EUR58m (7.3% - 8.1% margin). This
guidance increase comes off the back of acquisitions made and TPG's venture
into the optician and hearing acoustics sector. The company plans to make
its 'MyGlasses' platform the leading optician platform in the DACH region.
TPG has already announced the acquisition of three opticians, which will be
consolidated in its 5th reporting segment: 'Optics & Hearing'. The Optics &
Hearing sector is expected to contribute over EUR30m to 2025 revenue on a
pro-forma basis, at an EBITDA margin of over 25% (EUR8m - EUR10m). TPG entered
the construction sector on 28 July by acquiring the B2B 'We Connect Work
GmbH' platform. We have adjusted our WACC estimate to 10.55% (previously:
10.2%) to account for: (1) a higher risk-free rate (+20bp) and (2) TPG's
change in legal structure to an SE & Co. KGaA. Our increased forecasts are
offset by our higher discount rate. An updated DCF model yields an unchanged
price target of EUR19. We confirm our Buy recommendation (upside: 137%).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=33657036a6b32c04ee2c8d6a45c24088

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

