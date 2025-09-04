Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH):...

Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

04.09.2025 / 16:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff

     Company Name:                Deutsche Rohstoff
     ISIN:                        DE000A0XYG76

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        04.09.2025
     Target price:                EUR55
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and increased the price target from EUR 48.00 to EUR 55.00.

Abstract:
A pause between the start of production from new wells as well as oil price
and USD weakness meant that Q2/25 revenue fell 24% yoy to EUR43.2m (Q2/24:
EUR56.6m) while EBITDA was down 35% at EUR27.3m (Q2/24: EUR42.1m). However, 2025

sales and EBITDA guidance of EUR170m-EUR190m and EUR115m-EUR135m respectively look

to be comfortably achievable. DRAG has already generated over 50% of the
upper end (revenue: 54%, EBITDA 52%) of these ranges at the H1/25 stage. Ten
new wells will boost H2/25 production significantly, and guidance is based
on an average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price of USD60/bbl. The
futures curve currently shows USD66/bbl. Our valuation of DRAG's oil and gas
business is little changed since our most recent note of 2 June. The
increase in our price target from EUR48 to EUR55 is based mainly on the 28%
increase since early June in our after tax valuation of DRAG's holding in
the equity and debt of the tungsten miner Almonty to EUR94m (equivalent to ca.
30% of current enterprise value). We maintain our Buy recommendation
(upside: 42%).

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
(ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 48,00 auf EUR 55,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Eine Pause zwischen dem Produktionsstart neuer Bohrlöcher sowie die Schwäche
des Ölpreises und des US-Dollars führten dazu, dass der Umsatz im zweiten
Quartal 2025 um 24% auf EUR43,2 Mio. (Q2/24 : EUR56,6 Mio.) zurückging, während
das EBITDA um 35% auf EUR27,3 Mio. (Q2/24 : EUR42,1 Mio.) sank. Die Umsatz- und
EBITDA-Prognosen für 2025 von EUR170 Mio. bis EUR190 Mio. bzw. EUR115 Mio. bis
EUR130 Mio. scheinen jedoch problemlos erreichbar zu sein. DRAG hat bereits im
ersten Halbjahr 2025 weit über 50 % des Mittelwerts dieser Spannen erzielt.
Zehn neue Bohrlöcher werden die Produktion im zweiten Halbjahr 2025 deutlich
steigern, und die Prognose basiert auf einem durchschnittlichen West Texas
Intermediate (WTI)-Ölpreis von USD60/Barrel. Die Terminkurve deutet derzeit
auf einen Durchschnittspreis von USD66/Barrel hin. Unsere Bewertung des Öl-
und Gasgeschäfts von DRAG hat sich seit unserem letzten Bericht vom 2. Juni
kaum verändert. Die Anhebung unseres Kursziels von EUR48 auf EUR55 basiert
hauptsächlich auf dem seit Anfang Juni erfolgten Anstieg unserer Bewertung
nach Steuern der Beteiligung von DRAG am Eigenkapital und Fremdkapital des
Wolfram-Bergbauunternehmens Almonty um 28% auf EUR94 Mio. (entspricht ca. 30%
des aktuellen Unternehmenswerts). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei.
Aufwärtspotenzial: 42%.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=93cfde298f94e614192cc6459d5ae42e

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2193314 04.09.2025 CET/CEST

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

