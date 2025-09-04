Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH):...

^ Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 04.09.2025 / 16:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 04.09.2025 Target price: EUR55 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 48.00 to EUR 55.00. Abstract: A pause between the start of production from new wells as well as oil price and USD weakness meant that Q2/25 revenue fell 24% yoy to EUR43.2m (Q2/24: EUR56.6m) while EBITDA was down 35% at EUR27.3m (Q2/24: EUR42.1m). However, 2025

sales and EBITDA guidance of EUR170m-EUR190m and EUR115m-EUR135m respectively look

to be comfortably achievable. DRAG has already generated over 50% of the upper end (revenue: 54%, EBITDA 52%) of these ranges at the H1/25 stage. Ten new wells will boost H2/25 production significantly, and guidance is based on an average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price of USD60/bbl. The futures curve currently shows USD66/bbl. Our valuation of DRAG's oil and gas business is little changed since our most recent note of 2 June. The increase in our price target from EUR48 to EUR55 is based mainly on the 28% increase since early June in our after tax valuation of DRAG's holding in the equity and debt of the tungsten miner Almonty to EUR94m (equivalent to ca. 30% of current enterprise value). We maintain our Buy recommendation (upside: 42%). First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 48,00 auf EUR 55,00. Zusammenfassung: Eine Pause zwischen dem Produktionsstart neuer Bohrlöcher sowie die Schwäche des Ölpreises und des US-Dollars führten dazu, dass der Umsatz im zweiten Quartal 2025 um 24% auf EUR43,2 Mio. (Q2/24 : EUR56,6 Mio.) zurückging, während das EBITDA um 35% auf EUR27,3 Mio. (Q2/24 : EUR42,1 Mio.) sank. Die Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognosen für 2025 von EUR170 Mio. bis EUR190 Mio. bzw. EUR115 Mio. bis EUR130 Mio. scheinen jedoch problemlos erreichbar zu sein. DRAG hat bereits im ersten Halbjahr 2025 weit über 50 % des Mittelwerts dieser Spannen erzielt. Zehn neue Bohrlöcher werden die Produktion im zweiten Halbjahr 2025 deutlich steigern, und die Prognose basiert auf einem durchschnittlichen West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-Ölpreis von USD60/Barrel. Die Terminkurve deutet derzeit auf einen Durchschnittspreis von USD66/Barrel hin. Unsere Bewertung des Öl- und Gasgeschäfts von DRAG hat sich seit unserem letzten Bericht vom 2. Juni kaum verändert. Die Anhebung unseres Kursziels von EUR48 auf EUR55 basiert hauptsächlich auf dem seit Anfang Juni erfolgten Anstieg unserer Bewertung nach Steuern der Beteiligung von DRAG am Eigenkapital und Fremdkapital des Wolfram-Bergbauunternehmens Almonty um 28% auf EUR94 Mio. (entspricht ca. 30% des aktuellen Unternehmenswerts). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei. Aufwärtspotenzial: 42%.