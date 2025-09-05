Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs : Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
Number of actual voting rights
(exercisable at General Meetings) (*)
|
31 August 2025
|
461 982 530
|
461 982 530
|
461 845 999
(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs
