Werbung ausblenden

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs : Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

  Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) (*)

31 August 2025

461 982 530

461 982 530

461 845 999

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250905193633/en/

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Pierre & Vacances

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Streikgefahr
Lufthansa-Aktie unter Druck03. Sept. · dpa-AFX
Lufthansa-Aktie unter Druck
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Diageo, Pernod-Ricard und Co.
Schnaps-Aktien in der Krise: Schnäppchen oder zurecht billig?31. Aug. · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Trumps Fed-Attacke könnte verheerende Folgen haben30. Aug. · Acatis
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden