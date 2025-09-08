Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 02nd September to 05th September 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

 

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Weekly report on share repurchases from 02nd September to 05th September 2025
 

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.8437

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.0731

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.8627

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

63.4384

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

40 000

62.8045

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908625541/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Große Fortschritte bei Brustkrebsmedikament
Biontech-Aktie legt kräftig zu05. Sept. · dpa-AFX
Biontech-Aktie legt kräftig zu
LBBW Produkt Basiswert-News
Im Überblick: Beliebte Aktien-/Index-Anleihen der LBBW
gnubreW
heute, 10:40 Uhr · Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Im Überblick: Beliebte Aktien-/Index-Anleihen der LBBW
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Robinhood & Co. setzen auf die Blockchain
Das verbirgt sich hinter den neuen „Aktien-Token“heute, 13:48 Uhr · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Börsenhype ohne Ende: Ist dieses Mal wirklich alles anders?06. Sept. · Acatis
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden