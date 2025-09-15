Werbung ausblenden

Arverne Group: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Share Capital as of August 31, 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at August 31, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.

Date

Total number of shares in the capital

Total number of voting rights

08/31/2025

39 834 293

Number of theoretical voting rights: 39 834 293

Number of exercisable voting rights*: 34 786 517

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares and treasury shares with no voting rights

About Arverne Group
Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.
Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).
A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915216140/en/

Media Relations
communication@arverne.earth
arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor Relations
investor.relations@arverne.earth
alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
ARVERNE GROUP S.A. EO 1

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 14.09.2025
Drei Grafiken zeigen, wie es um die US-Wirtschaft stehtgestern, 19:59 Uhr · onvista
Drei Grafiken zeigen, wie es um die US-Wirtschaft steht
Märkte heute
Rheinmetall, Rocket Lab & Bitcoin: heiße Themen am Marktheute, 13:00 Uhr · onvista
onvista-Chefanalyst Martin Goersch
Börse am Morgen 15.09.2025
Dax legt zu zum Handelsstart - Rüstungswerte im Fokusheute, 10:01 Uhr · onvista
Dax ausgeschrieben vor leuchtendem Hintergrund
US-Chipkonzern
Nvidia hat wohl gegen chinesische Kartellgesetze verstoßenheute, 11:34 Uhr · Reuters
Nvidia hat wohl gegen chinesische Kartellgesetze verstoßen
Dax Vorbörse 15.09.2025
Dax startet mit kleinem Plus in die neue Wocheheute, 08:30 Uhr · onvista
Dax startet mit kleinem Plus in die neue Woche
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Zuckerberg und Co.: US-Techelite gibt ein armseliges Bild abheute, 12:36 Uhr · Acatis
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 14.09.2025
Drei Grafiken zeigen, wie es um die US-Wirtschaft stehtgestern, 19:59 Uhr · onvista
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden