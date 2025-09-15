Arverne Group: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Share Capital as of August 31, 2025

Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at August 31, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 08/31/2025 39 834 293 Number of theoretical voting rights: 39 834 293 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 34 786 517

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares and treasury shares with no voting rights

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

