Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 08th September to 12th September 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/08/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.8437

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/08/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.0731

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/08/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.8627

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/08/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

63.4384

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/08/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

64.4172

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

63.9921

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915098780/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

