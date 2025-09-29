Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG - from NuWays AG 29.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to bet-at-home.com AG Company Name: bet-at-home.com AG ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 29.09.2025 Target price: EUR 5.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Mixed Q2 figures // ECJ ruling expected until year end, chg Topic: Last week bet-at-home published mixed Q2 figures with a lower than expected top line, burdened by the absence of a major events this year, but stronger bottom line. In detail: Q2 Sales came in at EUR 11.8m (-14% yoy, -13% qoq), below our estimate of EUR 13.6m, driven by a Betting GGR of only EUR 10.2m (-16% yoy, -15% qoq vs eNuW: EUR 12.0m) while Gaming GGR grew as anticipated to EUR 1.6m (+12% yoy, +4% qoq vs eNuW: EUR 1.6m). Especially the absence of major sport events like the soccer EURO Championship last year burdened Q2 betting GGR. Note that Q2 is in general a weaker quarter, characterized by the offseason of most sports that are relevant for betting. Positively, margins improved significantly to 14.1% in the betting segment (vs 12.9% in Q2´24 vs eNuW: 13.2%) and to 11.4% in the gaming segment (vs 10.9% in H1´24 vs eNuW: 11.2%). EBITDA of EUR 1.2m (+61% yoy; +1% qoq) was above our estimates (eNuW: EUR 0.8m). Lower than anticipated other operating expenses (EUR 2.5m vs eNuW: EUR 3.4m), lower marketing spending (EUR 3.3m vs eNuW: EUR 4.9m) and personal expenses in line with our estimates (EUR 2.2m vs eNuW: EUR 2.2m) compensated for softer net gaming revenues. Undiluted operating performance measured with EBITDA before special items (i.e. non-operating costs in connection with customer claims and the liquidation of the Entertainment) came in at EUR 1.4m (vs EUR 1.0m in Q2´24, vs eNuW: EUR 0.9m). In H1, bet-at-home realized a reported EBITDA of EUR 2.3m and an EBITDA before special items of EUR 3.0m. Overall, the Q2 figures mark another solid quarter, proving that bet-at-home is running a very healthy and profitable operating business. In light of this, any positive news regarding the two events overshadowing the operating performance (Customer claims and liquidation of the Entertainment) would serve as a catalyst for the stock. Especially the pending ECJ ruling could trigger such positive newsflow as it seems very likely that the ECJ is ruling in favour of the betting providers. Such an event would have the potential to eliminate the looming risk of new customer claims and related legal costs. For the moment, we have not modeled that in expecting EUR 52.8m sales in FY25e, a reported EBITDA of EUR 2.5m and an EBITDA before special items of EUR 4.0m, in line with management guidance of EUR 46-54m sales and EUR 0-4m EBITDA before special items. As the operating business is developing positively and sources of risks are likely to vanish soon, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged (but conservative) PT of EUR 5.50 based on FCFY´25e. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=acb6a0d97ceff46228b531c74dd1adc7 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2204772 29.09.2025 CET/CEST °