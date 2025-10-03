Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

August 31, 2025

 

76,060,831

 

95,118,631

 

94,435,806

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003734881/en/

Arkema

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Aktienrückkauf könnte früher starten
BASF behält Katalysatorengestern, 09:23 Uhr · Reuters
BASF behält Katalysatoren
DAX im Plus: Hochtief und BASF im Fokus
gnubreW
gestern, 10:55 Uhr · UniCredit
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Trading-Impuls
Trendstarker MDax-Wert steht vor neuem Allzeithoch30. Sept. · onvista
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Chartzeit Investment-Depot: Teil-Verkauf nach Monster-Run30. Sept. · onvista
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden