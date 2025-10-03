Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
September 30, 2025
|
76,060,831
|
95,115,267
|
94,395,902
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003208451/en/
Arkema
|Einstellungen
|Aktueller Kurs
|Perf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
|Chart
1 Jahr
|Einstellungen
|–
|–
|–
|–
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
MDax-KonzernSchmierstoffhersteller Fuchs verlängert Vertrag von Konzernchef Fuchs01. Okt. · dpa-AFX
Premium-Beiträge
Aussichtsreiche AktienInsiderkäufe: Wenn die Chefetage zuschlägt, folgt oft der Kursanstieg01. Okt. · The Market