Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 29th September to 03rd October 2025

Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.4364

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

60.8878

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/01/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.8008

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/02/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

63.0048

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.8917

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

62.2043

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251006860731/en/

Eurofins

