Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG - from NuWays AG 08.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to ASMALLWORLD AG Company Name: ASMALLWORLD AG ISIN: CH0404880129 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 08.10.2025 Target price: CHF 2.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch H1 Review and new CEO to foster turnaround; chg. est & PT. Following the H1 results and the first months of the new CEO Richardson, we take the opportunity to take a closer look at ASW. Here's our view: H1 results look worse than they are: Reported sales declined by 25% yoy to CHF 8.8m due to (1) reduced demand for subscriptions like "Prestige" and "Signature" memberships amid uncertainty around the Miles & More model change (sales of Subscriptions segment decreased by 9% yoy to CHF 7m) and (2) a strong comparable base, especially in the Services segment. Here H1'24 contained unusually high low-margin, non-recurring event-related sales (eNuW: CHF 2m), as well as positive one-offs from the resolution of the legal dispute with "MAG of Life" to the tune of CHF 0.5m. Consequently, the segment sales of Services decreased to CHF 1.7m, down 58% yoy. However, if both positive one-offs are excluded, the underlying sales of the services segment actually increased by 9% yoy, showing the solid development happening at ASW. Consequently, H1 reported EBITDA declined as well and arrived at CHF 0.4m (-54% yoy, 4.9% margin). Mind you, H1 also includes a certain degree of CEO salary overlap and associated costs (e.g. headhunters) to the tune of CHF 0.2m (eNuW), which we regard as one-offs. On the other hand, this implies a solid performance in underlying EBITDA, which increased from CHF 0.4m in H1'24 to CHF 0.6m in H1'25, despite the drop in underlying sales. New CEO Zain Richardson focuses on OPEX reduction, leveraging group synergies and expanding B2B partnerships: After a handful of months in office, Richardson has already identified OPEX reductions of "several hundred thousands" on a FY basis, which compares well to current EBITDA levels of c. CHF 1m (FY'25e), that are not seen to endanger future growth prospects. Moreover, a key focus is to increase group synergies and ultimately cross-selling opportunities as the different business units (e.g. ASW Bespoke, ASW Collection, World's Finest Clubs) used to work rather independently than as a team, which implies that cross-selling across the group was technically possible, but not enforced enough. Also in light of the business model transformation (rising member base with growing monetization options), Richardson recently introduced a new membership option "Advantage" (EUR 890 p.a.), filling an important price point gap between "Premium" (EUR 79 p.a) and "Prestige" (EUR 5,590 p.a.). Moreover, Richardson has already signed a new airline partner to diversify the partner network and reduce the dependency on "Miles and More", but more importantly signed a new global financial services partner (which will offer ASW products/memberships to their customer base) and is projected to launch already this year. All in all, the results appear worse than what's happening in the underlying business and the new CEO seems to tackle the right levers to foster a sustainable turnaround in growth and profitability. Against this backdrop and with the recent share price decline in mind, the stock currently offers a great potential. Reiterate BUY with new PT of CHF 2.50 (old: CHF 2.80), based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=3c50ab6bf989170d89801db2aff536f9 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2209680 08.10.2025 CET/CEST °