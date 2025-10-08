Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

08.10.2025
Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG - from NuWays AG

08.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to ASMALLWORLD AG

     Company Name:                ASMALLWORLD AG
     ISIN:                        CH0404880129

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        08.10.2025
     Target price:                CHF 2.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

H1 Review and new CEO to foster turnaround; chg. est & PT.

Following the H1 results and the first months of the new CEO Richardson, we
take the opportunity to take a closer look at ASW. Here's our view:

H1 results look worse than they are: Reported sales declined by 25% yoy to
CHF 8.8m due to (1) reduced demand for subscriptions like "Prestige" and
"Signature" memberships amid uncertainty around the Miles & More model
change (sales of Subscriptions segment decreased by 9% yoy to CHF 7m) and
(2) a strong comparable base, especially in the Services segment. Here H1'24
contained unusually high low-margin, non-recurring event-related sales
(eNuW: CHF 2m), as well as positive one-offs from the resolution of the
legal dispute with "MAG of Life" to the tune of CHF 0.5m. Consequently, the
segment sales of Services decreased to CHF 1.7m, down 58% yoy. However, if
both positive one-offs are excluded, the underlying sales of the services
segment actually increased by 9% yoy, showing the solid development
happening at ASW. Consequently, H1 reported EBITDA declined as well and
arrived at CHF 0.4m (-54% yoy, 4.9% margin). Mind you, H1 also includes a
certain degree of CEO salary overlap and associated costs (e.g. headhunters)
to the tune of CHF 0.2m (eNuW), which we regard as one-offs. On the other
hand, this implies a solid performance in underlying EBITDA, which increased
from CHF 0.4m in H1'24 to CHF 0.6m in H1'25, despite the drop in underlying
sales.

New CEO Zain Richardson focuses on OPEX reduction, leveraging group
synergies and expanding B2B partnerships: After a handful of months in
office, Richardson has already identified OPEX reductions of "several
hundred thousands" on a FY basis, which compares well to current EBITDA
levels of c. CHF 1m (FY'25e), that are not seen to endanger future growth
prospects. Moreover, a key focus is to increase group synergies and
ultimately cross-selling opportunities as the different business units (e.g.
ASW Bespoke, ASW Collection, World's Finest Clubs) used to work rather
independently than as a team, which implies that cross-selling across the
group was technically possible, but not enforced enough. Also in light of
the business model transformation (rising member base with growing
monetization options), Richardson recently introduced a new membership
option "Advantage" (EUR 890 p.a.), filling an important price point gap
between "Premium" (EUR 79 p.a) and "Prestige" (EUR 5,590 p.a.). Moreover,
Richardson has already signed a new airline partner to diversify the partner
network and reduce the dependency on "Miles and More", but more importantly
signed a new global financial services partner (which will offer ASW
products/memberships to their customer base) and is projected to launch
already this year.

All in all, the results appear worse than what's happening in the underlying
business and the new CEO seems to tackle the right levers to foster a
sustainable turnaround in growth and profitability. Against this backdrop
and with the recent share price decline in mind, the stock currently offers
a great potential. Reiterate BUY with new PT of CHF 2.50 (old: CHF 2.80),
based on DCF.



2209680 08.10.2025 CET/CEST

