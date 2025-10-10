Original-Research: The Platform Group AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gm...

^ Original-Research: The Platform Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 10.10.2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group AG Company Name: The Platform Group AG ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 10.10.2025 Target price: 20,00 Euro Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Alexander Rihane First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) veröffentlicht. Analyst Alexander Rihane bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 19,00 auf EUR 20,00. Zusammenfassung: TPG gab drei neue Übernahmen im Pharmabereich bekannt, die mit einer Anhebung der Prognose für 2026 einhergingen. Die Umsatzprognose wurde um 16%

auf über >EUR1 Mrd. angehoben, wobei die AEBITDA-Prognose auf EUR70 Mio. bis EUR80

Mio. (zuvor: EUR65 Mio. bis EUR86 Mio.) eingegrenzt wurde. Der Großteil dieser erhöhten Prognose ist auf die drei Pharma-Transaktionen zurückzuführen, die voraussichtlich EUR130 Mio. zum Umsatz von TPG beitragen werden. Da der Abschluss erst im Dezember erwartet wird, hat TPG die Prognose für 2025 unverändert gelassen. Zur Finanzierung der Akquisitionen hat das Unternehmen am 1. September die 2024/2028 Anleihe um weitere EUR20 Mio. aufgestockt, wodurch sich das Gesamtvolumen der Anleihe auf EUR70 Mio. erhöht hat. Aufgrund dieser M&A-Transaktionen haben wir unsere Umsatz und AEBITDA Prognosen für die Jahre 2026E und darüber hinaus angehoben. Ein aktualisierter DCF-Modell ergibt ein erhöhtes Kursziel von EUR20 (zuvor: EUR19). Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung. (Aufwärtspotenzial: 125%). First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1). Analyst Alexander Rihane reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 19.00 to EUR 20.00. Abstract: TPG announced three new pharma acquisitions, which were accompanied by a guidance increase for 2026. Sales guidance was raised by 16% to >EUR1bn, with

a narrowed AEBITDA guidance range of EUR70m - EUR80m (previously: EUR65m - EUR86m).

The vast majority of this increased guidance can be traced back to the three pharma deals, which are expected to contribute EUR130m to TPG's top line. Because closing is not expected until December, TPG has left 2025 guidance intact. To help finance the acquisitions, the company tapped its 2024/28 bond for an additional EUR20m on 1 September, bringing total bond volume to EUR70m. We have upped our revenue and AEBITDA forecasts for the years 2026E and onwards on the back of these M&A deals. An updated DCF yields an increased price target of EUR20 (previously: EUR19). We maintain our Buy recommendation (upside: 125%).