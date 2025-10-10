Original-Research: The Platform Group AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gm...

Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: The Platform Group AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH)

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: The Platform Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
10.10.2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group AG

     Company Name:                The Platform Group AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A2QEFA1

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        10.10.2025
     Target price:                20,00 Euro
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Alexander Rihane

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu The Platform Group
AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) veröffentlicht. Analyst Alexander Rihane bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 19,00 auf EUR 20,00.

Zusammenfassung:
TPG gab drei neue Übernahmen im Pharmabereich bekannt, die mit einer
Anhebung der Prognose für 2026 einhergingen. Die Umsatzprognose wurde um 16%

auf über >EUR1 Mrd. angehoben, wobei die AEBITDA-Prognose auf EUR70 Mio. bis EUR80

Mio. (zuvor: EUR65 Mio. bis EUR86 Mio.) eingegrenzt wurde. Der Großteil dieser
erhöhten Prognose ist auf die drei Pharma-Transaktionen zurückzuführen, die
voraussichtlich EUR130 Mio. zum Umsatz von TPG beitragen werden. Da der
Abschluss erst im Dezember erwartet wird, hat TPG die Prognose für 2025
unverändert gelassen. Zur Finanzierung der Akquisitionen hat das Unternehmen
am 1. September die 2024/2028 Anleihe um weitere EUR20 Mio. aufgestockt,
wodurch sich das Gesamtvolumen der Anleihe auf EUR70 Mio. erhöht hat. Aufgrund
dieser M&A-Transaktionen haben wir unsere Umsatz und AEBITDA Prognosen für
die Jahre 2026E und darüber hinaus angehoben. Ein aktualisierter DCF-Modell
ergibt ein erhöhtes Kursziel von EUR20 (zuvor: EUR19). Wir bekräftigen unsere
Kaufempfehlung. (Aufwärtspotenzial: 125%).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on The Platform
Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1). Analyst Alexander Rihane reiterated his BUY
rating and increased the price target from EUR 19.00 to EUR 20.00.

Abstract:
TPG announced three new pharma acquisitions, which were accompanied by a
guidance increase for 2026. Sales guidance was raised by 16% to >EUR1bn, with

a narrowed AEBITDA guidance range of EUR70m - EUR80m (previously: EUR65m - EUR86m).

The vast majority of this increased guidance can be traced back to the three
pharma deals, which are expected to contribute EUR130m to TPG's top line.
Because closing is not expected until December, TPG has left 2025 guidance
intact. To help finance the acquisitions, the company tapped its 2024/28
bond for an additional EUR20m on 1 September, bringing total bond volume to
EUR70m. We have upped our revenue and AEBITDA forecasts for the years 2026E
and onwards on the back of these M&A deals. An updated DCF yields an
increased price target of EUR20 (previously: EUR19). We maintain our Buy
recommendation (upside: 125%).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=c55114079a24f82766b1b72a5e7a57a9

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

2211262 10.10.2025 CET/CEST

Platform Group

